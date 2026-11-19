After a tumultuous process for both sides, the San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at long last. San Francisco reinstated Aiyuk from the team's reserve/left squad list, with a roster exemption that is set to expire following Week 12.

On Wednesday, reports broke that Aiyuk reconciled with Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels, presenting a potential landing spot for the star wideout. Aiyuk could present valuable wide receiver depth for any team that expresses interest, but Washington and two other teams could thrust the veteran receiver into a notable role, elevating his fantasy football value.

Fowler: Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk reconciled relationship about a month ago. pic.twitter.com/cZPnp52CR0 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 18, 2026

Whether it be due to injuries or a lack of high-end contributors, these three landing spots present an immediate fit for Aiyuk following his imminent release:

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to throw the ball during a game against the New York Giants | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Commanders are the clear frontrunners to land Aiyuk, and have been linked to the star wideout dating back to last season. Washington is dealing with a plethora of injuries offensively, and could still benefit from the addition of the veteran receiver. Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown and Jaylin Lane are each on Injured Reserve, and Aiyuk could be slotted in as one of the team's top receiving threats.

I expect Aiyuk could step in as WR2 behind Stefon Diggs from the jump, presenting Daniels with a familiar target in the passing game with the addition of his Arizona State teammate. Aiyuk is a solid deep-threat for a passing attack that ranks 20th in the NFL and will command notable volume in an injury-riddled receiving corps.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Rams are a sneaky option to land Aiyuk considering their own injury concerns on the offensive side of the ball. Star wide receiver Davante Adams is out another 2-4 weeks due to a ruptured hamstring that has sidelined him for each of the last four games. The Rams are heading into a bye in Week 11, presenting time to evaluate Aiyuk's fit alongside Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford.

Nacua was placed on IR due to turf toe, and Los Angeles finds itself in need of a WR1 to fill the void left by the top two receivers. Aiyuk could step in and anchor the pass-catching group while Nacua and Adams finish their respective IR stints, offering a complimentary fit as the passing game's WR3 over the long term.

His volume could fluctuate alongside Adams and Nacua, but elevates his floor short-term.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has shouldered the vast majority of the workload in the passing game. Entering Week 11, he leads the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, but this trend could hamper Seattle over the long-term. Come playoff time, teams will key on Njigba, raising conerns over the team's lack of a true No. 2 wideout.

Enter Aiyuk, who compliments Njigba as a reliable deep-threat to draw attention away from the intermediate passing game. He's a stellar route-runner who can win over the middle in his own right, giving Seattle's offense valuable wide receiver depth with the upside to take over as the team's WR2, considering their lack of production behind Njigba.

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