Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk is one step closer to making his first appearance since the 2024 season. The receiver passed his physical and was reinstated Tuesday morning. The next step is a release from the San Francisco 49ers and joining a new team.

A move to any of these teams with a need at wide receiver would bring out max value for Aiyuk's Fantasy outlook.

Brandon Aiyuk’s last healthy season:



- 75 Receptions

- 1,342 Yards

- 7 TD’s



This was in 2023, on just 105 targets Aiyuk put up 1,342 yards..



For context:



- Aiyuk’s 1,342 yards ranked 6th in the NFL

- Aiyuk’s 105 targets ranked 30th in the NFL



Brandon Aiyuk was just entering… pic.twitter.com/FTjQL9UtXo — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbott) November 7, 2026

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are in desperate need of a wide receiver as Puka Nacua is likely heading to injured reserve and Davante Adams currently on IR since week 6. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team would, "explore all avenues," at wide receiver and this may include looking up towards the Bay Area for an answer.

If Aiyuk is up to speed, the former Arizona State Sun Devil would be in immediate contention for a WR 1 role, despite Aiyuk's last appearance being midway through the 2024 season. With Nacua and Adams sidelined an abunadance of targets will open up in the Rams offense. In a potential move to the 49ers' rivals, Aiyuk would see a healthy amount of targets with the Rams' top-two pass catching option out due to injury.

When Nacua and Adams return, Aiyuk's Fantasy stock takes a hit, but depending on how Aiyuk looks early on in the hypothetical move, the 49ers receiver could find a permanent place in McVay's offense.

All-Pro WR Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury on the Rams’ final offensive snap today, and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, per @MikeGarafolo and me. The team does not believe he suffered a torn ACL, but the imaging Monday will tell more. pic.twitter.com/S264w2Fe0A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2026

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders lack a true WR 1 and may look towards Aiyuk to help fill the role for the rest of the season. Aiyuk would battle for the WR 1 role against Tre Tucker, who has been a boom or bust option so far this season.

A move to Las Vegas wouldn't be as attractive as a move to Los Angeles would be for Aiyuk, but there would still be an outlet for Aiyuk to stack Fantasy points in this potential move.

Aiyuk would be behind Brock Bowers in terms of usage in the Raiders offense, but with the Raiders' reliance on passing the ball, there will still be plenty of targets for Aiyuk. The Raiders average 36 pass attempts per game, 10th-most in the NFL. The Raiders' passing rate opens up a decent amount of targets for Aiyuk in this potential move.

Arizona Cardinals

Another option for Aiyuk lands once again in the NFC West and the Cardinals may be the best option for Aiyuk to receive playing time. The Cardinals' wide receiver room looks vastly different from week 1 as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks are either traded, out for the season or on IR. Currently, the Cardinals are relying on rookie fifth-round pick Reggie Virgil as their WR 1 and need to look on the outside to upgrade their depth at wide receiver.

Aiyuk would immediately be WR 1 for the Cardinals in the potential move to Arizona. Much like in a move to the Raiders, Aiyuk would be the second pass-catching option behind Trey McBride, but would see a healthy amount of targets. The Cardinals lead the league in pass attempts per game and if Aiyuk were to join the Cardinals, the 49ers receiver would see a good chunk of those pass attempts.

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