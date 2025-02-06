Fantasy Sports

Isaiah Pacheco Super Bowl Stats

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back onto the biggest stage in football, determined to win their third straight Super Bowl. At 25 years old, Isaiah Pacheco has overcome a challenging season due to injury. He has finished each of his first two seasons as a champion and is making it clear he's more than just a supporting player. He is now sharing the backfield with Kareem Hunt but still remains a dynamic runner who will have the Philadelphia Eagles on alert. If the Chiefs fulfill their goals and defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, they'll cement their legacy and Pacheco's part of an NFL dynasty.

During his first Super Bowl outing in Super Bowl LVII, the rookie Pacheco made an immediate impact by rushing for a touchdown. During Super Bowl LVIII, his stats were more modest but his presence was felt. His career (2 years) rushing total of 135 yards on 33 carries and 1 touchdown supports a respectable 4.09 yards per attempt. He also has hauled in 6 receptions for 33 yards, sporting 5.5 yards per reception. Along with backfield teammate Kareem Hunt, he presents a significant challenge for the Eagles’ defense.

Let’s break down Isaiah Pacheco’s stats from each Super Bowl he has played in.

Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona

Kansas City Chiefs 38 – Philadelphia Eagles 35

Isaiah Pacheco Statistics

Carries – 15 for 76 Yards (5.1 YD AVG)

Receptions - 0              

1 Touchdown – (1 YD)

Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kansas City Chiefs 25 – San Francisco 49ers 22 OT

Isaiah Pacheco Statistics

Carries – 18 for 59 Yards (3.3 YD AVG)

Receptions - 6 of 6 (100 %) – 33 Yards (5.5 YD AVG)

0 Touchdowns

At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer, Shawn Childs, for Isaiah Pacheco’s projected statistics in Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Isaiah Pacheco Projected Statistics

Carries – 5.98 for 24 Yards (4.01 YD AVG)

Receptions – 1 for 6 Yards (6.0 YD AVG)                   

0 Touchdowns

Some of Isaiah Pacheco’s Most Memorable Super Bowl Plays

With Kansas City trailing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Pacheco’s 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter shifted the momentum in their favor. The touchdown contributed to Chiefs miraculous comeback to defeat the Eagles.

Last year in Super Bowl LVIII, Pacheco burst through the line for a 10-yard gain and a first down in the fourth quarter. He used a swift jump cut, which showcased his skills and contributed to the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Published |Modified
