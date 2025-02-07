Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl LIX Projections
Can Isiah Pacheco climb off the mat and deliver a helpful game in the Super Bowl?
Kansas City’s running backs gained 1,914 combined yards this year in the regular season with 10 touchdowns and 70 catches, resulting in 321.7 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Pacheco played well over his first two games (34/135/1 with seven catches for 54 yards – 31.90 fantasy points), but a broken fibula pushed him to the sidelines for nine games. He posted mediocre stats over three games (157 combined yards and four catches on 38 touches), but his momentum toward RB1 snaps wasn’t there over his past four matchups (9/26, 6/18, 5/18, and 5/12 with three combined catches for 11 yards). Pacheco had fading snap percentages (35, 32, 31, and 29) over this span. Based on his direction and lack of fire in his runs, here are his projections for the Super Bowl:
- Six rushes for 24 yards and no chance of scoring
- One catch for six yards
- 3.96 fantasy points in PPR formats
The Eagles allow 4.3 yards per rush. They have 334 carries for 1,367 yards and five touchdowns. Philadelphia hasn’t allowed a receiving score to a running back this year. Backs have 73 catches for 473 yards on 92 targets. A quarterback has sniped three rushing touchdowns, and a Packers’ wideout scored in Week 1.
