Kareem Hunt Super Bowl LIX Projections
How will Kareem Hunt perform in the Super Bowl?
An injury to Isiah Pacheco led to the Chiefs adding Hunt to their roster in mid-September. His best fantasy value came from his first game (Week 3) to his sixth starts (125/449/5 with 14 catches for 114 yards) despite gaining only 3.6 yards per carry. He has a touchdown in four consecutive matchups while splitting time with Pacheco. The Chiefs gave him 49 touches over his scoring run, leading to 215 combined yards, four touchdowns, and four catches. Kansas City gave him RB1 snaps over his last four appearances (43%, 48%, 47%, and 58%). Here’s a look at his projection for the Super Bowl:
- 12 rushes for 46 yards with a 50% chance of scoring on the ground
- One catch for seven yards
- 9.26 fantasy points in PPR formats
The Eagles allow 4.3 yards per rush. They have 334 carries for 1,367 yards and five touchdowns. Philadelphia hasn’t allowed a receiving score to a running back this year. Backs have 73 catches for 473 yards on 92 targets. A quarterback has sniped three rushing touchdowns, and a Packers’ wideout scored in Week 1.
Hunt is playing better than Pacheco and remains the Chiefs top scoring option on the ground at the goal line. This matchup has a projection of a half of touchdown rushing.
