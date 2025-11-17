NFL Suspends Ja’Marr Chase for One Game After Jalen Ramsey Spitting Incident
The NFL has suspended Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase for one game after a video surfaced of him spitting on Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey during Pittsburgh’s 34-12 win on Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. This means Chase will miss Cincinnati’s Week 12 matchup vs. the Patriots this upcoming Sunday unless he wins an appeal.
If the suspension stands for Chase, he will lose a $448,333 game check and a $58,824 active roster bonus, Pelissero added. That’s losing over half a million dollars.
Ramsey was ejected from Sunday’s game after throwing a punch at Chase. The Steelers star explained after the game that he threw the punch in response to the Bengals receiver spitting at him, which Chase denied doing in his post-game interview.
"I never opened my mouth to that guy... I didn't spit on nobody," Chase said.
Chase will appeal the suspension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. The receiver caught just three passes for 30 yards in Sunday’s Bengals loss.
Chase’s discipline from the league is different from what Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter received from spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first snap of the Week 1 game. He was immediately ejected from the game because of his actions, but the NFL did not hand him a suspension. Instead, the league fined Carter $57,222 and said him missing the entirety of the Week 1 game equated to a one-game suspension for him.