New Video Appears to Show Ja'Marr Chase Spitting at Jalen Ramsey Prior to Punch
Jalen Ramsey was ejected in the second half of the Steelers’ 34–12 win over the Bengals on Sunday after throwing a punch towards wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
After the game, Ramsey said he threw the punch at Chase because the Bengals receiver spit on him—an allegation Chase denied. However, a newly released video from Austin Briski on X (formerly Twitter) shows a different angle of the scuffle and appears to show Chase did, in fact, spit in Ramsey’s direction.
Check it out:
Looks clear as day.
Given Chase's extracurricular actions on the field, there's a strong chance that he could see some discipline—if not a suspension—levied toward him in the near future.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the NFL will indeed be looking into it:
Chase caught just three passes for 30 yards in the Bengals’ loss that saw them fall to 3–7 on the season. The Steelers, meanwhile, improved to 6–4 and remain in first place in the AFC North.