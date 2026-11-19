The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a Week 11 matchup with concerns over star running back Bhayshul Tuten's availability against the New York Giants. Tuten has been dealing with a nagging lower leg injury amid a recent surge in fantasy football, posting notable production in each of the last four games.

During Week 10, Tuten suffered an ankle injury that could force him to miss Sunday's game against the Giants, working with limited availability during practice so far this week. On Wednesday, he was listed as a limited participant, a trend that carried into Thursday before he was later downgraded to non-participant.

Tuten has eclipsed the 20.0-point mark in PPR in three of the last four games, posting two top-3 finishes among all fantasy running backs during that stretch. The Giants present a favorable matchup for Tuten and the Jaguars' rushing attack, but if he's sidelined, fantasy managers could look to a sleeper option in Jacksonville's backfield to fill the void.

Fantasy players should continue to monitor Tuten's status leading up to Sunday's game, these two backs must be considered for fringe FLEX plays in Week 11:

Chris Rodriquez Thrust Into RB1 Role, Ameer Abdullah is a Sneaky Option

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hands the ball off to Chris Rodriguez Jr. against the Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tuten is forced to miss Week 11, Chris Rodriguez Jr. becomes the obvious option to command the riens in Jacksonville's backfield. He posted back-to-back weeks with double-digit scoring margins in Weeks 8 and 9, a trend that could persist if he takes over as the lead back against the No. 20-ranked run defense in football.

The problem? Rodriguez has also been limited at practice during the early parts of the week, raising conerns over availability in his own right. If he's unable to suit up, veteran back Ameer Abdullah will handle the workload against the Giants.

Both Rodriguez and Abdullah are available in the vast majority of fantasy leagues, but if the former can't go, Abdullah becomes the top waiver option in Jacksonville's backfield for Week 11.

Bhayshul Tuten's Outlook With a Week 11 Start

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. after scoring a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tuten can muster a start against New York, he'll be an instant must-start for Week 11 fantasy lineups entering a favorable matchup. The Giants have allowed 100 or more rushing yards in four of their last six games, building optimism for Tuten's start case even with a potential injury hampering volume.

He likely won't muster 15-plus touches while nursing an ankle issue, but Tuten has managed to post efficient production in limited volume throughout the season. Expect a big performance from Jacksonville's run game in Week 11.

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