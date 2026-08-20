Jalen Hurts VS Caleb Williams: Which QB is Set For a Top-5 Fantasy Season?

Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams have the qualities for an upper-echelon Fantasy QB season with their running ability and passing prowess.

Both quarterbacks have the potential for a top-five Fantasy QB season, but who has the better support system around them to achieve the lofty Fantasy goals.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts’ (QB 8, 80 ADP) Fantasy production has dipped since a QB 2 finish in the 2023 season.

Back-to-back QB 8 finishes keeps Hurts in a similar QB ranking amidst the uncertainty surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles offense.

After a season-long drama involving A.J. Brown, the receiver was traded to New England, leaving Hurts with DeVonta Smith as his sole WR 1 with wide receiver Makai Lemon and tight end Dallas Goedert filling out as other standouts in the pass-catchers group.

Another everchanging factor in the Eagles offense is the hiring of a new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion. Mannion will be the fifth offensive coordinator Hurts will play under in the last five seasons.

The instability in offensive coordinator has Fantasy managers questioning how pass-heavy the Eagles offense will be under the first-time OC, but there will for sure be one consistent play Fantasy managers will see.

No matter who the offensive coordinator has been for Hurts, the tush push has remained a part of the offense.

The tush push keeps Hurts Fantasy relevant at a mid-range QB ranking as Fantasy managers know Hurts will line up under center and follow his offensive linemen for a touchdown in goal-line scenarios.

In an ever-changing scenario around Hurts, Fantasy managers can rely on the tush push when selecting Hurts.

The Eagles put a GoPro on Jalen Hurts's helmet to show the POV of an NFL quarterback. pic.twitter.com/ouonEVKRkH — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 18, 2026

Caleb Williams

Williams (QB 6, 74 ADP) ascended to Fantasy viability in his first season under head coach Ben Johnson, finishing as QB 6.

The former first-overall pick showcased his Fantasy potential in his sophomore season after a shaky rookie season.

Heading into the second season under Johnson, Williams can truly showcase his Fantasy potential as his young weapons keep getting familiarized with NFL speed.

Rome Odunze is heading into his third season with Williams, while Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland prepare for their sophomore campaigns.

Williams and Odunze showcased their connection early on last season before a foot injury kept Odunze out after week 13.

The rookies took a second to adjust to NFL speed before becoming reliable threats for Williams.

A glimpse of the true Fantasy potential for Williams and company was previewed in week 17 last season against the San Francisco 49ers. Williams, Burden III and Loveland each finished in the top-seven in their positional rankings in Fantasy score that week.

Caleb Williams 36 yard laser TD to Colston Loveland vs 49ers on a free play #DaBears pic.twitter.com/BunFUblNLh — DaClips (@DaBearsclips) July 4, 2026

The Verdict

Jalen Hurts will always remain Fantasy viable thanks to the tush push leading to an array of rushing touchdowns.

While Hurts remains a safe option, the uncertainty after Brown’s departure and yet another new offensive coordinator creates too many question marks for Hurts to reach his true Fantasy potential.

Williams on the other hand is entering his second season under offensive guru Ben Johnson and his pass-catchers are finally up to NFL speed.

Williams is set up for an MVP campaign and should be the choice over Hurts.

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