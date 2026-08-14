A.J. Brown and 3 More Fantasy Football Playmakers With New Teams and New Roles

A new team can bring a new role for a player, which can boost their Fantasy stock.

These players, who joined a new team this offseason, find themselves in a new role that will boost their Fantasy Football production.

A.J. Brown

Brown (WR 8, 23 ADP) gets out of Philadelphia and the 1A/1B role he was sharing with Devonta Smith.

Now in New England, Brown returns to a standalone WR 1 role under head coach Mike Vrabel, who is familiar with utilizing Brown as a WR 1

Brown broke out in Fantasy in his three seasons under Vrabel with a WR 12 finish in 2020 being the best finish for Brown under Vrabel.

The Brown-Vrabel reunion in 2026 could be the best Fantasy season for the duo as quarterback Drake Maye finally gets a standout for his WR 1.

A.J. Brown just DUSTED Sauce Gardner in 1v1s🔥



Patriots fans in attendance LOVE IT

-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/0g1GBXTSjf — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 11, 2026

Kenneth Walker III

Walker III (RB 11, 19 ADP) showcased his Fantasy ceiling in a lead back role in the Super Bowl as the former Seattle Seahawk rushed for 135 yards en route to a Super Bowl MVP.

Walker III was listed as RB 1 for the Seahawks last season, but would often get outsnapped by Zach Charbonnet throughout the season.

Now in Kansas City, Walker III receives the opportunity to be a true bellcow back.

There’s no true threat behind Walker III after the Chiefs let Isiah Pacheco walk, leaving Emari Demarcado and rookie Emmett Johnson as backup behind Walker III.

Walker III should see the most touches in his career in his first true opportunity to be a bellcow back in Kansas City.

David Montgomery

Montgomery (RB 21, 51 ADP) finally gets a chance to be a lead back in Houston after spending the past three seasons as a backup in Detroit.

Despite being the backup behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Montgomery proved to be a Fantasy asset thanks to his goal-line work.

Montgomery’s best work came in the 2023 season where the former Detroit Lion finished as RB 9 in standard formats.

As a Houston Texan, Montgomery no longer has to be in Gibbs’ shadow and can truly showcase his Fantasy ceiling as a RB 1.

While a top-ten season may be a realm out of possibility, Fantasy managers can expect solid Fantasy production from Montgomery in his new RB 1 role for Houston.

DJ Moore

Moore (WR 29, 59 ADP) leaves a crowded pass-catching group in Chicago and joins the Buffalo Bills as their WR 1.

The Bills have struggled to find Josh Allen a WR 1, since Stefon Diggs’ departure after the 2023 season.

Moore can fill the Bills WR 1 vacancy, a role he hasn’t had since his first season as a Chicago Bear.

In a pass-catching room with Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland and Luther Burder III, Moore struggled to find targets, finishing with his worst Fantasy season since his rookie campaign.

Figuring as the Bills WR 1, Moore gets the opportunity to boost his Fantasy stock significantly as Allen’s main target in the passing game.

The DJ Moore/Josh Allen connection looks strong 👀 pic.twitter.com/X3wRbXImLO — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 9, 2026

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