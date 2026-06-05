Bo Nix’s Return Timeline Comes Into Focus Following Payton Update

Bo Nix has been throwing. But the Denver Broncos are still playing it safe with him when it comes to organized team activities.

The Broncos kicked off their voluntary OTAs this week, with a three-day camp. After Thursday's open-to-the-media practice, Broncos head coach Sean Payton provided an update on Nix.

“Good. It’s kind of what I told you. I think we’ll see him in that role here," Payton said . "I mean, you don’t see the pre-practice, but he’s been throwing. I do think in our third week, when you guys are out here for three straight days, I think you’ll see more of a role.”

Mandatory Minicamp: Best-Case Scenario

During Broncos rookie minicamp in mid-May, Payton stopped short of guaranteeing that Nix would participate in any of the team's June on-field activities, but he did sound optimistic that his young quarterback would make an appearance at some point.

After fracturing his ankle in the divisional round of the playoffs , Nix was expected to be back well in time for OTAs. However, in April, he underwent a clean-up procedure on that ankle after having a med-check with his surgeon, which pushed his timetable back a bit.

The Broncos have said training camp will, at worst, be Nix's return date, but Payton continues to leave the door open to the possibility of a June appearance . The Broncos will hold another voluntary OTA camp next week, followed by mandatory minicamp the next, then it's the six-week NFL summer before training camp.

If we see Nix at any point in June, it sounds like it'll be mandatory minicamp .

“Well, there’s three weeks. They’re pretty much the same," Payton said. "Mini camp is a little longer, but it would be our third week, which would be mini camp, yes.”

Waddle & Nix Getting On the Same Page

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Thursday offered us our first glimpse at new wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the Orange and Blue. He looked good in Broncos gear, and is primed to help Nix climb even higher in the quarterback's third year.

“Bo is definitely a competitor. He loves talking ball," Waddle said on Thursday. "He loves just being around, being around the guys. I think he’s going to be a great leader. I can just see the traits from him just day-to-day and everything. If he sees something, he’s going to tell me about it. Then we kind of pick each other’s brains and try to get on the same page as best we can.”

The Takeaway

The sooner Nix can get out there with Waddle and his teammates, the better. But at the same time, the true refiner's fire will come in training camp. That's when the Broncos will need their quarterback out there.

In all honesty, as long as the Broncos had Nix back in time for Week 1's trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, they'd be fine. But he'll be back much, much sooner than that.

We saw what happened to the Broncos when Nix wasn't in the lineup. For those reasons, the Broncos are proceeding with an abundance of caution when it comes to their burgeoning franchise quarterback.

Mandatory minicamp will run June 16-18. It sounds like that's the soonest fans might see Nix out there, as the media will be present all three days.

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