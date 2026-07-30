Jo Adell's Fantasy Baseball Production Skyrockets in Move to 3 Landing Spots

The Angels started their rebuilding process last night, shipping off relief pitcher Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

As the trade deadline inches closer on Monday, August 3rd, the Angels could continue being sellers, making one of their marquee names, Jo Adell potentially available for playoff contenders.

Leaving Anaheim to a playoff contender would boost Adell’s Fantasy production as he’d no longer be buried deep in the batting order on a subpar offense.

Milwaukee Brewers

Adell has been buried deep in the Angels lineup recently hitting mostly in the sixth and seventh spot, way out of reach of Zach Neto and Mike Trout.

Instead, Adell usually hits behind Jorge Soler, Vaughn Grissom, Josh Lowe and Wade Meckler and has Denzer Guzman and Tyler Heineman trying to drive the former first-round pick in.

Being in the purgatory of the Angels batting order limits Adell’s Fantasy ceiling as his RBI opportunities are limited and when he does get on base, Adell doesn’t have the best hitters behind to bring him home.

The Brewers could be a lifeline for Adell’s Fantasy production in a potential trade.

A move to a top-five offense would bring Adell more RBI and runs opportunities.

Adell would probably bat in a similar spot, but would have more efficient hitters ahead of him.

The likes of Brice Turang, William Contreras and Andrew Vaughn, who each have an OBP above .336, being in front of Adell would give the outfielder more frequent RBI opportunities than he is seeing in Anaheim.

The increased RISP at-bats would skyrocket Adell’s Fantasy production

New York Yankees

The Yankees have been without right-handed power-hitting duo Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for much of the year and could use Adell to plug that hole until the duo is back down the road.

A move to the Bronx would help Adell’s power numbers, which would increase Adell’s Fantasy output.

Adell’s 16 home runs would translate to 19 in expected home runs at Yankee Stadium.

Adell is coming off a 37-home runs season last year, so the power is there and could be revived at a more hitter-friendly ballpark like Yankee Stadium.

Playing in more hitter-friendly stadium would increase Adell’s extra base hits, helping his Fantasy production along the way.

Jo Adell GRAND SLAM 💥



The @Angels have broken it open! pic.twitter.com/pDQbJ3xFDr — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2026

Chicago White Sox

A move to the White Sox would be most beneficial for Adell as he’d project to be the highest in the White Sox’s batting order compared to the other teams previously listed.

Against left-handed starters, Adell could slide in for Randal Grichuk and lead off for the White Sox.

The opportunity to lead off would do wonders for Adell’s Fantasy numbers as Munetaka Murakami and Miguel Vargas would be potentially driving Adell in when he gets on base, instead of Guzman and Heineman batting behind Adell as of late in Anaheim.

Having strong hitters behind him would increase runs for Adell, increasing his Fantasy production.

Against right-handed starters, Adell could slot anywhere from 4-6 in the batting order, much higher than he’s experienced recently with the Angels.

The higher batting order spot would give Adell the chance to hit behind more efficient hitters, giving Adell more RBI opportunities.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News