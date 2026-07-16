MLB Trade Deadline: Top 5 Teams Most Likely to Trade for Jo Adell

Right handed power is in short supply across Major League Baseball which means the Angels have an interesting trade chip in Jo Adell. Whether new head of baseball operations John Mozeliak embarks on a full rebuild or not remains to be seen, but with Adell set for free agency after 2027 he could be on the move. And trade rumors about Adell are beginning to swirl.

While far off last year's pace of 37 home runs, Adell has heated up of late hitting .276 with 3 home runs in his last 15 games. Typically Adell's bat heats up with the summer months as well.

The best selling point for Adell is his thump against southpaws. With a platoon advantage, Adell is hitting .311 with an OPS of .911.

Here are the 5 most likely landing spots for Jo Adell if he gets traded.

#1 Philadelphia Phillies

Rumors of a trade sending Adell to Philadelphia have circulated for weeks. Yes, the Philly faithful would love to see Mike Trout playing in his home market but Adell is far more likely. Trading Adell to the Phillies would reunite him with good friend Brandon Marsh and put him in a far more favorable offensive ballpark.

The Phillies are desperate for a right-handed hitting outfielder after losing starter Adolis Garcia to a season-ending lat injury. Insiders report that Philadelphia has already actively "kicked the tires" on Adell.





Jul 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) laughs after being hit by a pitch by Texas Rangers Kyle Higashioka (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

#2 Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland is always in the thick of the playoff race due to their elite pitching staff. However, they can not run away with a very winnable AL Central or advance very far in the postseason due to a lack of power. Adding Adell would be a boost to one of the league's worst offensive outfields.

A trade package that features a young backstop heading to the Angels could really benefit both teams. Cleveland is not a big player in free agency, but with only about $2.4 million owed to Adell for the remainder of this year and a reasonable raise next year Adell would fit on their ledger.

#3 Tampa Bay Rays

There is only one weakness on a Rays team that is leading the AL East and looks assured of a postseason birth: outfield offense. The Rays, like Cleveland, dominate on the mound and typically operate on a tight budget.

The Rays are also one of the most analytically driven teams in baseball and have improved many players over the years. By deploying Adell primarily against southpaws and getting him under thier tutelage, they could bring out more of the power Adell flashed last season.

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) hits a RBI single in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

#4 Atlanta Braves

Atlanta has a solid team but is rotating players through right field this season. If they added Adell as a full time right fielder, Mauricio Dubon could go back to being a jack of all trades and firm up depth across the diamond.

The Braves are only two games up on Philadelphia in the AL East. While they do not have as dire of a need for right field help as the Phillies it could be an added bonus to deny their rival of a critical par.

Atlanta is a dark horse candidate but the fit does make some sense.

#5 Minnesota Twins

The AL Central is up for grabs and the Twins sit right on the bubble of a Wild Card berth. Bullpen help will be a priority for them at the deadline but they could use some thump as well as depth. Another dark horse candidate, the Twins make sense for both this year and beyond.

The fact Adell comes with an extra season of club control and would line up alongside superstar Byron Buxton for this year and next is a nice bonus. That would be an incredibly athletic duo on the grass who could easily combine for 60+ home runs if they stay healthy next year.