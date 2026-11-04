Joe Milton's Fantasy Football Outlook After Being Named Philadelphia Eagles Starting QB

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave a vote of confidence towards Tanner McKee, announcing the fourth-year quarterback will remain the Eagles' starting QB. The confidence lasted two days.

Joe Milton III will step in for McKee and start for the Eagles in week 9 against the New York Giants.

Milton gives a new look for the Eagles under center, but should Fantasy managers rush to acquire the third-year quarterback?

Joe Milton's Fantasy Outlook

Milton gets the opportunity to start his first career game after a trifecta of inadequate displays from McKee. McKee failed to eclipse 13 Fantasy points in any of his starts and turned over the ball three times. McKee's last start was the straw that broke the camel's back as the former Stanford Cardinal finished with 8.0 Fantasy points and two turnovers.

Tanner McKee Tonight:



• 23/34 Passing

• 237 Total Yards

• 1 Interception

• 1 Fumble Lost

• 0 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/GUhfuFc94u — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) November 2, 2026

Milton tallied 424 passing yards on 37 completions with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions in his three-year career. Milton showcased his legs along with his arm in his five appearances with 66 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Milton's best performance came in the last week of his rookie season in 2024 as the former Tennessee Volunteer stepped in for an injured Drake Maye. Milton finished with 19.2 Fantasy points, good for top-13 weekly positional finish. Since the standout display in his first-career action, Milton has been relegated to stepping in blowouts to finish games.

The Eagles are starting Joe Milton at quarterback moving forward, per @AdamSchefter.



Philadelphia is benching Tanner McKee to showcase Milton, who arguably has the NFL’s strongest arm. pic.twitter.com/dJEWyRdybf — Evan Sidery (@esidery) November 4, 2026

Now on in his third team in three years, Milton receives his first opportunity to start against the Eagles' divisional rivals, the New York Giants. Milton has the opportunity to shine in his first regular season start against a Giants defense that struggles against opposing QBs.

The Giants allow an average of 20.4 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks, seventh-most in the NFL. The Giants struggled the most against Jayden Daniels and Tyler Shough, who have similar play style to Milton. Both QBs finished at least 27 Fantasy points in their matchup against the Giants, which bodes well for Milton in his first start.

A huge factor into whether or not picking up Milton is worthwhile is based on if the Eagles top pass catchers will be available for this NFC East clash. DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have missed the last two games and the Eagles passing attack looked dismal with the duo on the sideline. Both receivers carry a questionable tag heading into the week 9 contest and their status affects

If Milton has a healthy Smith and Wicks by his side in his first start, the possibility of picking up Milton and starting the journeyman QB becomes more palatable. If the duo are out, it's hard to start Milton with Makai Lemon as his WR 1 and Dallas Goedert as Milton's top pass-catching option.

For Fantasy managers unhappy with their starting QB, Milton offers a decent pivot this week. Milton has shown off his rocket arm and rushing ability in the past and could rack up Fantasy points in a multitude of ways. Milton's matchup this week against the Giants gives the Eagles QB an avenue to repeat his first-career display against the Bills.

UNDERRATED: SHOULD #PATRIOTS QB JOE MILTON III GET A CHANCE TO BE A STARTING QB ELSEWHERE?



HERES HIS HIGHLIGHTS AGAINST THE BUFFALO #BILLS IN WEEK 18.



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kTUzZ9zmnJ — Trendfootball (@trendfootball16) March 4, 2025

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