Fantasy Football Injury Update: Makai Lemon Steps Into Featured Role with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks OUT

Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Eagles Rule Out DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks

Here we go again. Fantasy football managers are already dealing with wave after wave of heavy blows as the injury bug continues to bite deep into the NFL season, and the hits keep on coming. The Philadelphia Eagles have now officially ruled out wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) ahead of their upcoming matchup.

The Eagles have ruled out DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and Jihaad Campbell.



Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) has no injury status. He's expected to play. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 30, 2026

Losing two prominent passing-game weapons at the exact same time creates an absolute emergency for fantasy managers who now find themselves scrambling to scour the waiver wire for immediate roster replacements. With a massive chunk of Philadelphia's target tree suddenly sitting on the sidelines, the offensive ecosystem shifts dramatically, forcing fantasy managers to re-evaluate expectations across the entire depth chart.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects on Eagles Offense

At quarterback, this sudden depletion puts even more weight on the shoulders of Tanner McKee. Stepping into the starting role, McKee will have to lean heavily on his remaining options while operating behind a shorthanded receiver corps, making him a risky QB2 or streaming option against the Washington Commanders this week. He'll remain in that QB tier until he proves he can sustain production without his premier playmakers. Fortunately, superstar running back Saquon Barkley enters the weekend with no injury designation and is fully expected to play. Barkley remains an absolute locked-in RB1/RB2 cornerstone. In fact, the absence of Smith and Wicks likely means the Eagles will funnel an even higher percentage of their offensive game plan through Barkley on the ground and out of the backfield to keep the chains moving.

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out on the perimeter, the massive void left by Smith and Wicks opens the door for rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon and deep threat Darius Cooper to step into expanded full-time roles. Lemon has flashed high-end slot and intermediate capability, and he instantly jumps onto the radar as an intriguing volume-driven Flex play given the sheer number of vacant targets headed his way. Cooper, meanwhile, offers high-upside splash potential for managers swinging for the fences in deeper formats or needing a dart throw off the waiver wire. Further downfield, veteran Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will draw primary coverage assignments from opposing secondaries. While Brown's ceiling is elevated by default due to the lack of alternative pass-catchers, managers should temper expectations slightly as he absorbs the opponent's toughest cornerback shadow.

Finally, elite tight end Dallas Goedert stands to be the biggest beneficiary of this entire injury situation. With Smith and Wicks out of commission, Goedert is primed to command a heavy funnel of high-value intermediate looks from McKee. He solidifies his status as a locked-in TE1 option who could easily lead the team in targets this week. Fantasy managers fortunate enough to roster Goedert can plug him in with supreme confidence as a positional advantage while the rest of the Eagles' offense reorganizes.