Joe Milton Left Cowboys for Eagles With Starting Job in His Sights

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — For the foreseeable future, Tanner McKee will have an opportunity to try to stabilize a struggling Eagles offense.

The next in line from there may be Joe Milton, the lengthy, cannon-armed Michigan Man turned Tennessee Volunteer who has been working behind the scenes with New England and Dallas over the past two-plus seasons as a developmental quarterback.

The call came from Philadelphia while Milton was still on the Cowboys' practice squad. His agent mentioned the Eagles were interested in adding him after it became clear Jalen Hurts would be headed to injured reserve. Milton went through a normal day of work, got in his car afterward and realized everything had changed.

“I was just like, ‘What am I gonna do? Am I gonna stay on practice squad or should I show up for my opportunity?’ I’m here, so,” Milton told Eagles On SI.

The 6-foot-5 Sunshine State native chose the clearer opportunity.

Joe Milton sees the opportunity with Eagles, made the hall for himself and his family

The Eagles officially signed Milton off Dallas’s practice squad and put him on their 53-man roster before the Week 6 game against Carolina after Hurts was sidelined indefinitely with pulmonary blood clots.

McKee is the starter for now, with Milton joining the room alongside rookie fifth-round pick Cole Payton. The move puts Milton on a potential collision course with his former team when the Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football.

Considering how Cole Payton was the only other QB on the 53-man roster, it isn't surprising that the Eagles signed Joe Milton once Jalen Hurts hit the IR. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Milton was surprised it was a rival who called.

“Yeah. Just because it is a rival, and it was just like, you know, dang, like no way,” Milton said. “But my agent called me and mentioned it to me.”

At first Milton compartmentalized.

“I went to practice like it was a normal day and just tried to operate as a Dallas Cowboy at the time, and I went home.”

From there, Milton quickly understood the direction he should go.

I gotta do what’s best for me and my family. I got a one-year-old daughter, so my daughter gotta eat. I wanna prove to myself that I’m the best football player, so that’s something that I just wanna do every day for myself, and the man above, but also for my family. Joe Milton, Eagles QB

The timing is imperfect for everyone involved. Milton offered prayers for Hurts, noting he had spoken with the Eagles quarterback a couple of times while still in college.

“Obviously, I talked to (Jalen) a couple times before I even got here, like when I was in college, so we don’t have a strong relationship, but I’d talked to him before, so all prayers out to him for sure,” Milton said.

Everything going as planned so far

Milton's development in Dallas had been going well, and he has leaned on that foundation while absorbing a new system.

“My development was going well in Dallas. I feel like I’ve learned a lot, especially coming here and talking with the coaches and hearing this offense now. … I definitely learned a lot over there,” Milton said. “So shout out to [the Cowboys] for that. But development-wise it’s going great. It’s amazing. I love to learn, so here taking notes again and learning a new offense, so it’s amazing.”

Milton described what’s been a whirlwind process: “Plug in and play.”

That means getting the concepts down, understanding how runs are called, how the offense operates, and how the coordinator calls plays.

“So it was great to hear that on game day [against the Panthers],” Milton said.

A new perspective and being patient

Being on the other side of the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry feels different for Milton.

“Obviously I’m in another color now. And that’s a rival, but hey, can’t wear blue this week. I’m totally fine on that,” he said.

Milton downplayed the idea that he is here to offer up intel on the Cowboys' dynamic offense led by QB1 Dak Prescott.

Not really, no. Pretty much trying to learn my job. Trying to chip away at that, to be real with you. But other than that, man, just a rival is what it is. Look forward to seeing those guys this week, well, Monday, and having fun. Joe Milton on potential insight vs. DAL

For fans who do not know his style, Milton offered up a straightforward self-scouting report.

“Let things come to me and operate efficiently. Run enough, run if I have to,” he said.

Eagles already winning Milton over

Early impressions of the staff have been positive for Milton, particularly quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, who has made a strong first impression.

“Oh, I love Parks, man. I love [OC] Sean [Mannion] too, but I love Parks. Parks was the first person, first coach I met here, and it’s pretty much, he took me under his wing,” said Milton. “He did what a coach is supposed to do in the right way, and he’s still doing it to this day.”

Milton arrived in Philadelphia with limited regular-season experience—no starts, 37 completions on 53 attempts for 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions—plus some rushing production, along with a strong preseason in Dallas.

Potential chance to start?

Whether the opportunity with the Eagles leads to snaps against the Cowboys, or beyond, depends on how quickly he absorbs the offense and how the depth chart shakes out behind McKee. For now, Milton is focused on showing up and proving he belongs.

“Going on my second week, so yeah, man, I love what they’re doing upstairs. It’s great,” Milton said. “They come with the right energy every day. And shoot, they got the right mindset, and that’s what you need as a quarterback. And just take it with a grain of salt, but at the same time, Parks and Sean, they do a great job coaching and explaining why a play is in and what’s the definition of those plays for sure.”

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