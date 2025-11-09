Early Waiver Wire Report Week 11: Tez Johnson and Other Pass-Catchers Emerge as Top Pickups
Whether it was a rookie breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 10, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
From emerging backfield options to pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 11.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns (ESPN: 60% Yahoo: 57%)
Jeudy finally broke through in Week 10, as he caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown vs. the Jets. He scored 19.8 fantasy points, which was by far his most all season. Jeudy led the Browns with 12 targets. It was his second game this season with 10+ targets, as he had a season-high 13 targets in Week 6. The wide receiver’s rest of the season schedule is among the best in the league. Jeudy has fallen short of expectations this season, but he has a prime chance to finish on a high note. He’s worth a roster spot and flex play in many of his upcoming contests.
Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders (ESPN: 44% Yahoo: 41%)
Tucker didn’t have a big Thursday night performance vs. the Broncos, nor did anyone who played in the game. It was newly acquired wide receiver Tyler Lockett who led the Raiders in receiving, but Tucker is the Raiders’ pass-catcher not named Brock Bowers that fantasy owners should want on their teams. Jakobi Meyers was traded to the Jaguars at the trade deadline, opening a new opportunity. Tucker is the one who benefits the most, as he leads the team in receptions (34), receiving yards (455) and receiving touchdowns (4).
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (ESPN: 37% Yahoo: 42%)
Pierce scored a season-high 18.4 fantasy points vs. the Falcons in Berlin on Sunday morning. He caught 4-of-7 targets for 84 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season. Pierce quietly recorded 834 receiving yards and seven TDs a year ago, and has replicated some of that success halfway through 2025. The fourth-year pro has scored more than 10 fantasy points in five of eight games played this season. He’s done this despite not reaching the end zone until this week. Pierce has been made a focal point of the Colts’ offense and has proved to be a consistent flex option.
Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints (ESPN: 35% Yahoo: 47%)
Johnson made my list of tight end streamers in Week 10. He delivered with a season-high 19.2 fantasy points. He recorded a career-high 92 receiving yards to go along with four catches and a touchdown. Tyler Shough being named the starter, and the Saints trading away Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks. Johnson has scored 10.3 or more fantasy points in his last four games and continues to command high usage in the red zone with touchdown receptions in his last two games. Outside of Chris Olave, Johnson is the pass-catcher to own on the Saints’ offense.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (ESPN: 28% Yahoo: 33%)
Although Bijan Robinson led the Falcons in rushing for the eighth consecutive game, it was Allegier who earned the bulk of the goal-line work. He scored twice while rushing for his most yards in a game since Week 2 (57) on his most attempts since Week 4 (11). Managers who own Robinson must handcuff Allgeier if they haven’t already. Allgeier would become a league-winner if Robinson were ever to get injured, and he even has some fantasy value despite splitting work with Robinson. Depending on the matchup, he can be started in deeper leagues for those impacted by their normal starting running backs being on bye.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans (ESPN: 27% Yahoo: 34%)
Schultz also made my list of Week 10 tight end streamers. He finished right behind Johnson as the second-highest-scoring tight end on Sunday’s early window. Schultz was a major contributor to the Texans’ comeback victory over the Jaguars. He caught 7-of-11 targets for 53 yards and a score. His 11 targets also matched his career-high. He caught passes from Davis Mills while C.J. Stroud was sidelined with a concussion. However, his fantasy value shouldn’t change much with either signal caller. Schultz has scored 11 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games.
Tez Johnson, WR, Buccaneers (ESPN: 28% Yahoo: 32%)
Johnson is coming off his best outing as a pro. The rookie caught 4-of-5 targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Patriots, which allowed him to produce 20.2 fantasy points. He has stepped up due to the many injuries in the Buccaneers’ pass-catcher room and continues to establish himself as part of the offense. Johnson has averaged 13.34 fantasy points in his last five games and has done so while scoring four TDs. He should be rostered going forward, despite Chris Godwin’s anticipated return from injury.