Jonathon Brooks Headlines Group of Breakout Fantasy Football Running Backs

The zero-running back strategy is one of the more popular draft philosophies for Fantasy managers, which relies on lower ADP running backs to break out during the season.

Whether you subscribe to zero-running back strategy or need a running back to fit in the flex spot, these three running backs have the potential to breakout in Fantasy Football in the 2026 season.

Jonathon Brooks

Brooks (RB 35, 101 ADP in PPR Leagues) has not started his career as the former Texas Longhorn had hoped for.

ACL tears left Brooks sidelined since getting drafted in the second-round in 2024 as Brooks has appeared in only three career games.

Now Brooks enters his third season with a clean bill of health and the opportunity to seize control of the Carolina Panthers running back room after Rico Dowdle’s departure this offseason.

Dowdle took Chuba Hubbard’s lead role last season finishing with more than100 more carries and double the rushing yards than Hubbard.

With Dowdle’s 1000 rushing yards gone from Carolina, Brooks and Hubbard are tasked with filling the void.

Brooks can step into the role Dowdle had last season and become the Panthers lead back even if Brooks starts the season behind Hubbard.

Even in a split backfield of 60/40 usage as seen by the Panthers last season, Brooks can produce valuable Fantasy points in spot plays at his safer ADP.

That first Jonathon Brooks handoff of the season is going to be life changing pic.twitter.com/WuUw3sHWnF — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) July 6, 2026

RJ Harvey

Harvey (RB 31, 84 ADP in PPR Leagues) spent the first half of his rookie campaign playing second fiddle behind J.K Dobbins in a crowded Broncos running back room.

Harvey took over as the Broncos lead back after Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury in week 10. In the lead role, Harvey would finish as RB 20 in PPR leagues.

Heading into the 2026 season with Dobbins and quarterback Bo Nix coming off of season-ending injuries gives Harvey the opportunity to increase his workload and Fantasy production.

In games without Dobbins last season, Harvey had double-digit rushing attempts in all, but one game. Harvey’s receiving usage jumped as well as the former UCF Knight saw at least three targets in all, but one game after Dobbins’ injury.

Even with Dobbins returning this next season, Harvey should see a sophomore jump as he gets more familiarized with head coach Sean Payton’s offense, who has a past of emphasizing running backs in his offense as seen in Alvin Kamara during Payton’s tenure in New Orleans.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Croskey-Merritt (RB 40, 127 ADP in Non-PPR Leagues) caught every Fantasy managers’ attention as the Commanders made the seventh-round rookie their starting running back after shipping of Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco last season.

Expectations fell short for the hyped rookie as Croskey-Merritt finished as RB 33 in PPR leagues.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Croskey-Merritt finds himself in a similar situation as last year, vying for the Commanders starting running back spot.

The Commanders lost Chris Rodrigez Jr. this offseason and replaced him with Rachaad White to join Croskey-Merritt in their running back room.

White, who has a history of being a receiving threat out of the backfield, will play more of a receiving role for the Commanders.

While the threat of White taking away snaps away from Croskey-Merritt is concerning, the possibility for Croskey-Merritt to build off a 805 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns rookie campaign is a factor for Fantasy managers to consider, especially in standard formats.

At a lower ADP, Croskey-Merritt has the opportunity to do what Fantasy managers expected in his rookie season and be a breakout Fantasy running back.

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