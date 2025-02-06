Fantasy Sports

Justin Watson Super Bowl Stats

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

While all the attention is placed on Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins in the Kansas City passing game, one wideout on the Chiefs’ roster quietly finds ways to make impactful plays.

This past season, Justin Watson finished sixth on the club in receptions (22) and receiving yards (289) while scoring two touchdowns.

In each of his two Super Bowl appearances, he's hauled in 2+ receptions, becoming a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes on the game’s biggest stage. 

The 6' 2", 215 lb. target has developed into a reliable red-zone threat. Most recently, the former Penn State standout made one of the biggest plays of the game, converting a two-point conversion in the AFC Championship win over the Bills.

As we know, the points were vital in Kansas City’s 32-29 win over Buffalo.

Justin Watson’s Career Super Bowl Stats

Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona

Kansas City Chiefs 38 – Philadelphia Eagles 35

Justin Watson Statistics

Receptions - 2 of 2 – 19 Yards               

Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kansas City Chiefs 25 – San Francisco 49ers 22 OT

Justin Watson Statistics

Receptions - 3 of 5  – 54 Yards 

At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer, Shawn Childs, for Justin Watson’s projected statistics in Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Watson’s Projected Super Bowl LIX Statistics

Receptions – 1.02 for 12 Yards             

Rushing – 0 attempts

0 Touchdowns

“Good things happen when you are in the right place at the right time,” said Watson. “Seems like a big play finds my way in the right moment.”

A player who runs every route like “he is the only player out there” is one of the pivotal reasons why Kansas City is poised to do something no other team has ever done - win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Stats provided by ESPN

Published |Modified
Frank Taddeo
FRANK TADDEO

Frank Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Besides contributing NFL fantasy analysis with a Vegas slant, Frank Taddeo primarily performs as On SI’s Senior Fantasy Analyst, providing his significant experience and resources in the sports world.

