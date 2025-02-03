De'Aaron Fox Lands in San Antonio in Trade That Returns Zach LaVine for Kings
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the San Antonio Spurs have acquired De'Aaron Fox in a multi-team trade. Details of the full transaction are still emerging, but so far it's clear that Zach LaVine is moving from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings as a part of the deal.
Here is a look at the full ledger of the trade, but the basics are that the Spurs get Fox and Jordan McLaughlin, shipping out three players (Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Sidy Cissoko) and five draft picks (three firsts, two seconds).
The Kings obtained LaVine, Cissoko, three firsts and three seconds in exchange for Fox and Kevin Huerter.
The Bulls got Huerter, Collins and Jones as well as their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio, shipping out LaVine and a second-round pick.
Brian Windhorst reported on ESPN's broadcast that the Kings were reluctant to include Stephon Castle in the deal, believing him a part of their future alongside Victor Wembanyama and now Fox.
Fox's desire to play for the Spurs was heavily reported last week, and now it's almost official that Fox will become a Spur, playing alongside Victor Wembanyama.