Looking Back at Patrick Mahomes' 2024 Stats

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Can Patrick Mahomes steal another Super Bowl with mediocre quarterback stats? His receiving corps lacks impact players. Travis Kelce is no longer the SWIFTest tight end (8.5 yards in the league), and Kareem Hunt is no more than a grinder back, longing to be part of a championship team.

2024 Patrick Mahomes Passing Stats
2024 Patrick Mahomes Passing Stats / Shawn Childs

Patrick Mahomes failed to pass for 4,000 yards for the first time in his career. Only four of his passes gained 40 yards or more. He set a career-low in yards per pass attempt (6.8) while matching his lowest output in passing touchdowns (26). Despite his regression, his completion rate (67.5) was a new top.

Defenses sacked him 36 times while picking him off 11 times. The Chiefs created 73 scoring chances with him behind center (32 field goals and 41 touchdowns). KC's defense had one score on the year.

Mahomes passed for over 300 yards in three contests (331/0 vs. the Saints at home, 306/1 against the Raiders in Kansas City, and 320/3 on the road vs. the Steelers). He averaged 34.2 passes per game and 23 completions.

2024 Patrick Mahomes Passing Splits Data / Shawn Childs

His running backs caught 67 balls for 588 yards and one touchdown on 91 targets. The Chiefs continue to be a top franchise in the NFL, featuring the TE position (140/1,297/7 on 187 targets). Their wideout finished with 183 catches for 2,055 yards and 16 scores on 272 targets ( 67.3% catch rate - 11.2 yards per catch).

Top gaining outcomes: RBs - 9/102 vs. the Broncos, WR - 18/210/2 on 242 targets in Week 17 against Pittsburgh. Their tight ends gained over 100 yards in six matchups with double-digit catches seven times. Travis Kelce reached the 100-yard mark once during the regular season.

In the postseason. Mahomes struggled vs. the Texans (177/1 with seven rushing attempts for 14 yards). Buffalo's defense didn't game plan for his legs (11 rushes for 43 yards and two scores), and he had a more competitive passing day (18-for-26 for 245 yards and one touchdown).

Over his last three starts, Mahomes averaged 8.3 yards per pass attempt, leading to 811 combined yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

