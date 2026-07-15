Should Fantasy Football Managers Draft Patrick Mahomes or Matthew Stafford in 2026?

Both Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford are proven Fantasy Football commodities at quarterback with years of success behind the duo.

Despite the years of success, Mahomes and Stafford are going outside the top-ten for Fantasy QBs in redraft formats.

Both Quarterbacks offer upside Fantasy managers should consider at their current QB ranks and ADPs.

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes (QB 11, 92 ADP) was on pace for a top-five Fantasy season once again before a torn ACL ended the two-time MVP’s season in week 15.

Mahomes is on track to be on the field for the season opener against the Denver Broncos as the three-time Super Bowl MVP has been participating in team workouts thus far in the offseason.

"I'm gonna give the doctors, the coaches, every single opportunity they can to let me be out there Week 1." @PatrickMahomes is doing everything he can to be ready for Week 1 vs Denver 💪



(via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/5LdJVo8A3q — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 15, 2026

Last season was an anomaly for Mahomes’ playing style as the Chiefs relied on Mahomes’ running ability than his passing.

Mahomes set a career-high in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, despite missing the last three games of the season.

With Rashee Rice being a question mark and Travis Kelce getting a little older, Andy Reid may have to repeat last season’s play calling tendencies with Mahomes under center.

This bodes well for Mahomes’ Fantasy stock as he would continue to emphasize his running ability to go along with his well-established arm.

Fantasy managers may see some risk taking a quarterback with a running play style coming off a torn ACL, but Mahomes hasn’t been this high of an ADP since his sophomore season.

If all goes well, Mahomes could return to the upper-echelon of Fantasy QBs even without a tremendous supporting cast compared to past seasons.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford (QB 14, 104 ADP) produced a career-year in Fantasy last season with the most total points ever scored in his career, which led to a QB 3 finish.

The 2025 NFL MVP returns to the same scenario in Los Angeles with the likes of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams, among others as his supporting cast.

To go along with the stacked offense, Stafford has two new All-Pro teammates on the defensive side of the ball as the Rams acquired Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie this offseason.

The acquisitions of Garrett and McDuffie catapults the Rams as Super Bowl favorites, but it may hit Stafford’s Fantasy stock.

Stafford, who ranked third in passing attempts last season, won’t have as many opportunities to throw the ball because of game situations.

A stronger defense with Garrett and McDuffie at the forefront will lead to the Rams play with leads for most of the game.

Playing with lead will dictate more four-minute game scripts, which leads to more runs and less pass attempts for Stafford in the 4th quarter.

Stafford will still produce in Fantasy, question is how much will game scripts hinder Stafford’s Fantasy ceiling.

The Verdict

Both Mahomes and Stafford offer value at their current QB ranking and ADP.

Stafford has the superior supporting cast around him compared to Mahomes, but may be limited Fantasy wise because of game script.

Mahomes offers the better running output of the two QBs, but may scare some Fantasy managers coming off the torn ACL.

Both Quarterbacks have risks surrounding their Fantasy outlook, but are worth the shot as their ranks and ADP, particularly Mahomes, who hasn’t gone this late in redraft formats since his second season.

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