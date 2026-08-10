Mark Andrews VS Isaiah Likely: Which Mid-Range Tight End has the Higher Fantasy Football Upside?
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Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely previously gave Fantasy managers headaches in deciding which Batimore Ravens tight end would be utilized more in the game plan.
Now, Likely is a New York Giant, clearing the headache Fantasy managers used the deal with.
With the duo no longer on the same team, both Andrews and Likely should experience a bump in Fantasy production, but which tight end projects better for the 2026 season?
Isaiah Likely
Likely (TE 13, 127 ADP) followed his Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to New York and looks to be the lead tight end for the Giants.
The move to Metlife gets Likely out of Andrews’ shadow and sets the Coastal-Carolina product for his best Fantasy season of his career.
Having Andrews ahead of him on the depth chart limited Likely’s play time as the new Giant would play in about half the snaps per game last season. Likely would only outsnap Andrews in three games last season, limiting Likely’s Fantasy ceiling.
The limited snap share contributed to Likely’s worst Fantasy season in his career as he’d finish with 4.4 FPPG in PPR leagues.
Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Likely doesn’t have a multi-time Pro Bowler ahead of him on the depth chart, giving Likely the title of TE 1 for the first time in his career.
Being TE 1 will give Likely a much higher snap share than he experienced last season in Baltimore. The higher snap share will shape up Likely for the best Fantasy season of his career.
In an offense with Malik Nabers as the main pass catcher, Likely should factor in quite a bit in the passing game as there’s no real standout pass catchers outside of Nabers.
Mark Andrews
Andrews (TE 15, 136 ADP) should receive a bump in Fantasy production with Likely out of the picture in Baltimore.
In a tight end room without a Fantasy producer in Likely behind Andrews, three-time Pro-Bowler is set up to rebound after a lackluster TE 16 in PPR leagues last season.
Much like the Giants pass-catching situation, the Ravens have a sole focus at WR 1 in Zay Flowers with a bunch of questions surrounding the other pass catchers.
The lack of stability in Ravens pass catchers gives Andrews a boost in Fantasy production as he figures to be the second option in the Ravens pass game.
Having a solid connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson, as seen in the past, will serve well for Andrews’ Fantasy stock in a thin Ravens pass-catchers group.
The Verdict
Both Andrews and Likely will see a boost in their Fantasy production as they no longer will cannablize their Fantasy production from each other.
The duo are in the mid-range of tight-end rankings and offer solid Fantasy value with no real competition around Andrews and Likely.
Likely offers a higher Fantasy ceiling than Andrews in his first season as a TE 1.
Fantasy managers have seen what Likely can do in a backup role and could truly break out in Fantasy in his first season as the lead tight end.
Out of the duo, Likely is the tight end to focus on as his Fantasy ceiling is much higher than Andrews in the former Ravens first season as a TE 1.
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Jeff Salcedo is a writer for Fantasy Sports on SI with extensive experience covering the NFL, MMA, NBA, and soccer. A dedicated fantasy sports enthusiast, he has competed in fantasy leagues and daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests for more than a decade. Before joining Fantasy Sports on SI, Salcedo worked as a senior sports reporter for BYU's student newspaper, The Daily Universe.Follow Jsalcedosports