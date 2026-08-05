Josh Allen VS Lamar Jackson: Who Gets the Fantasy Football QB 1 Crown?

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson is one of the great Fantasy QB battles to watch over the years.

Each QB’s athletic running style mixed with their passing abilities make them tier 1 QBs, but who gets the nod for QB 1 ahead of the 2026 season?

Josh Allen

A four-time QB 1 in Fantasy, Allen (QB 1, 27 ADP) is looking to retain his crown as the top Fantasy QB in the 2026 season and there’s good reasons for the 2024 MVP to do so.

Allen’s long-term play caller, Joe Brady, recently received a promotion to head coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Having continued familiarity in a system Allen has excelled in gives the former MVP every opportunity to reclaim the QB 1 crown. In the two seasons under Brady’s play calling, Allen has finished as QB 2 and QB 1.

Along with the continued familiarity, Allen has a brand new weapon at receiver, who can help elevate the QB’s Fantasy production.

The Bills acquired DJ Moore this offseason from the Chicago Bears to solve the lack of WR 1 to feature alongside Allen.

I’ve seen enough.



Josh Allen & DJ Moore 2026.



Make the t-shirts and lawn signs.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/qqOx3kSMBN — Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) August 5, 2026

Since Stefon Diggs’ departure after the 2023 season, no Bills receiver has come close to breaking 1,000 receiving yards with Khalil Shakir being the closest with 821 receiving yards.

Moore has accomplished the 1,000 receiving yards feat four times in his career, giving Allen a reliable target on the outside.

Allen is set up for back-to-back another potential QB 1 season with Moore as his WR 1 alongside familiar pass catchers in Shakir, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox in a familiar system under Brady.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson (QB 2, 53 ADP) is the next quarterback to go off the board after Allen at a significant gap in ADP.

Injuries derailed Jackson’s performance last season as the two-time MVP finished as QB 20 in 13 games played.

Despite the injury-riddled season, Fantasy managers expect Jackson to bounce back and there’s good reason for him to do so.

Jackson, the last quarterback to be Fantasy QB 1 prior to Allen, has proven in the past to be able to return from an injury-plagued season and put up upper-echelon numbers like he did in the 2023 season.

The Baltimore Ravens being in a wide-open division also gives Jackson easier Fantasy matchups throughout the season.

Mike Tomlin and Myles Garrett are out of the AFC North, two figureheads who have given Jackson headaches in the past.

The wide-open division paired with one of the easier schedules in the NFL frames up a bounce-back season for Jackson.

Lamar Jackson looks right at home in Declan Doyle’s system. 🎯



(Full video in replies) pic.twitter.com/VPa3KlHBCg — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) August 3, 2026

The Verdict

Allen, who has been at minimum QB 2 since 2020, is the first QB off the board by quite some margin for a reason. Allen has proven his Fantasy viability overtime and that should continue in the 2026 season.

Injuries are a factor to consider when analyzing Jackson, but the later ADP combined with a favorable Fantasy schedule gives Jackson a chance to battle Allen for the QB 1 crown.

Fantasy managers who want a safer pick at QB should draft Allen early on, while the ones who like a little risk can take Jackson later on and be rewarded with an outstanding Fantasy season.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News