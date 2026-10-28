Matthew Golden Among Fantasy Football Standouts, Status Unclear for Thursday Night

Matthew Golden launched himself into top-tier Fantasy level after a disappointing rookie campaign. In his second season, Golden ranks as WR 9 in PPR leagues and looks poised to climb up the ranks in a pass-happy offense.

Golden's successful sophomore campaign may have to take a week off as the Green Bay Packer missed two practices this week ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Reasons Behind Golden's Success

Golden has quickly become Jordan Love's favorite target this season as the former Texas Longhorn's 69 targets is most among the team, beating out Christian Watson by 13. Last season, Golden was buried in the depth chart, ranking fourth among Packers receivers with 44 targets. Now Golden receives at least a 20% target share in each game, which pairs the Packer with Fantasy standouts; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Trey McBride and Chris Olave as the only players to complete this feat this season.

Golden's targets not only puts him on top of the Packers, but near the league lead. Golden's 69 targets ranks sixth among all pass catchers. Golden's targets ranks ahead of notable pass catchers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, George Pickens and Drake London. The Packer's steady amount of targets led to strong Fantasy numbers in his sophomore season.

Mathew Golden is very quickly separating himself from his draft class and even clears this seasons class



Talent and iq is thru the roof he’d be wr1 on a lot of other teams and is already the best in the division pic.twitter.com/w685UBuWlP — Blxze (@_Blxzer) October 27, 2026

Golden is averaging 15.8 PPR points this season, more than triple what he averaged in his rookie season. A big part of Golden's threefold improvement in his average Fantasy score is his amount of 20-plus points perfromances. Golden has racked up three games with 20 or more PPR points. In each of those games, Golden tallied at least 100 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in two out of three games.

Golden has been a Fantasy standout this season as his WR 9 rank is easily outperforming his ADP. Golden has become a must start for Fantasy managers at this point in the season, but Fantasy managers may have to wait a week to insert Golden into the starting lineup.

Matthew Golden's Week 8 Fantasy Outlook

The short week is doing no favors for Golden's availabilty heading into week 8. Golden missed practices on Monday and Tuesday, leaving uncertainity surrounding Golden's availabilty against the Carolina Panthers. Packers head coach Matt LaFluer wasn't too sure about his break-out receiver being available on Thursday night, "I sure hope so. We're still working through it," LaFluer said of Golden's status.

Even if Golden is available for Thursday night, Golden will have a tough Fantasy matchup against the Panthers. The Panthers allow 21.9 Fantasy points to opposing receivers, which is the fifth-lowest in the league. Golden and CO. will have their work cut out for them to match their season average against a sturdy Panthers pass defense.

The Panthers stand out as a true litmus test for Golden's Fantasy aspirations, but if the Packers receiver is available for the contest Fantasy managers should insert Golden into their starting lineups. Golden is a bounce-back candidate after a 9.9 PPR points display last week. On top of the the bounce-back spot, Golden's target numbers shouldn't be rotting on the bench.

Matthew Golden is breaking out in Year 2.



5 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD vs Atlanta



His first career 100 yard receiving game. pic.twitter.com/qHGg42GVZO — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 25, 2026

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