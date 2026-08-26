Michael Pittman Jr. VS Chris Godwin Jr.: Which Fantasy Football Receiver Better Fits Your Fantasy Team?

Michael Pittman Jr. and Chris Godwin Jr. are on different paths in their career as Pittman Jr. joins a new squad, while Godwin Jr. is recovering from another injury plagued season.

Both receivers offer different Fantasy outlooks for Fantasy managers to consider at a late WR 2/Flex ADP.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. (WR 40, 88 ADP) finds himself in a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers after six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

As a Pittsburgh Steeler, Pittman Jr. will serve as the WR 2 for Aaron Rodgers behind DK Metcalf.

The new role gives Pittman Jr. the opportunity to continue as a reliable Fantasy wide receiver with a high floor.

Since his second season, Pittman Jr. has finished with double-digit FPPG in PPR leagues, despite having a revolving door at QB.

Now Pittman Jr. will have a serviceable provider in Rodgers, who desperately needs another pass catcher outside of Metcalf.

Being Rodger’s WR 2 gives Pittman Jr. consistent targets, which will continue Pittman Jr.’s Fantasy reliability.

Pittman may not be a candidate to blow by his ADP or even be the best Fantasy wide receiver on his team, but the former USC Trojans offer a high-Fantasy floor, which raises even higher as Steelers WR 2.

Michael Pittman Jr says despite missing so much practice time he’s not worried about being ready for the regular season opener pic.twitter.com/ZaxMJIX5we — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 24, 2026

Chris Godwin Jr.

Godwin Jr. (WR 41, 90 ADP) has suffered back-to-back seasons with at least eight games missed, which plummeted the 2019 All-Pro’s Fantasy production.

Compared to Pittman Jr., Godwin Jr. offers a higher ceiling as the Bucs wide receiver is in a more pass-happy offense than Pittman Jr.

However, Godwin Jr.’s lack of availability makes the 2019 Pro Bowler much more of a risk.

Another benefit in selecting Godwin Jr. over Pittman Jr. is the familiarity Godwin Jr. has with his QB Baker Mayfield

In the 33 games Godwin Jr. played with Mayfield under center the Bucs wide receiver has averaged 13.0 FPPG in PPR leagues.

These numbers came with Godwin Jr. playing in a WR 2 role behind Mike Evans, which won’t change much as Emeka Egbuka is figurehead of the Bucs wide receiver room this season.

Godwin Jr. is in a position where he’s thrived in Fantasy previously as the numbers prove, but these past two injury-filled seasons need to be analyzed for prior to selecting Godwin Jr.

The Verdict

The debate between Pittman Jr. and Godwin Jr. narrows down to a Fantasy’ managers risk preference and roster construction.

For Fantasy managers with a riskier WR 2 and who like a higher Fantasy floor, Pittman Jr. is the receiver to take.

Pittman Jr. will offer a higher floor to compensate for points, while the other receivers on the roster either boom or bust.

For Fantasy teams with solid and reliable receivers, taking a shot on Godwin Jr. makes sense.

If Godwin Jr. can stay healthy, the team’s championship potential becomes much higher. If injuries continue for Godwin Jr., the team won’t miss a beat as there are already solid WRs on the squad.

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