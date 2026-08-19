Stefon Diggs And 3 Other Notable ADP Values For The 2026 Fantasy Football Season

The Fantasy Football season is rapidly approaching and many leagues are gearing up for this year’s draft. For many fantasy players, value is the name of the game, with managers narrowing draft candidates based on projected value and upside. Down the board, a number of rising stars stepping into expanded roles could present some of the best value in fantasy football for the 2026 NFL campaign.

Let’s look at four of the top real-time ADP values as fantasy draft season looms:

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers - WR

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 86.0, WR37

After inking a massive deal following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks, Pro Bowl wideout DK Matcalf faced his share of struggles in an inconsistent Pittsburgh Steelers offense last year. Metcalf posted career-lows in targets and receiving yards, racking up 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in the NFL’s 22nd-ranked passing attack.

Entering the 2026 season, Pittsburgh’s passing game projects to see massive improvement in its first season with both Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers leading the way offensively. Under McCarthy, the Steelers offense should enjoy a noticeable bounce-back campaign, with Metcalf slated to take on a vastly expanded role. With a leap in volume, there’s plenty of reason he could close the season as a top-20 receiver in PPR, factoring in his yard-per-catch production throughout his career.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts - WR

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) catches a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 115.0, WR44

I’m a big believer in Josh Downs’ breakout in 2026. The Indianapolis Colts moved veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade to Pittsburgh, thrusting the rising duo of Alec Pierce and Josh Downs into vastly expanded roles. Prior to Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury, the Colts boasted one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL, a trend that’s expected to persist to start the upcoming season.

With sustained availability, Downs will likely see 100-plus targets for just the second time in his career. In that WR2 role, the fourth-year receiver will see plenty of looks from the slot, presenting ideal run-after-catch opportunities for the speedy wideout. Downs has a great shot to post 1,000 yards for the first time in his young career this season, and has top-25 upside in PPR for 2026.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings - QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ADP: 155.5, QB21

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense will have a new look, with veteran quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray claiming the starting job for the 2026 season. The Vikings inked Murray to a one-year deal, slotting him into one of the top offenses on paper alongside Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones.

Murray presents some of the top dual-threat abilities of any quarterback and projects to be one of the NFC’s more efficient passers in Kevin O’Connell’s system. Taking his rushing upside and projected production into account, paired with his star wideouts who elevate his ceiling, Murray is likely to vastly outperform his ADP coming into the season. I’d expect the star quarterback to enjoy one of the better passing campaigns of his career, commanding an offense of a team that’s ready to contend.

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders - WR

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ADP: 121.5, WR46

The Washington Commanders were widely expected to bring in Brandon Aiyuk to pair with his college teammate Jayden Daniels, but ultimately brought in four-time Pro Bowler, Stefon Diggs. Diggs fills the void left by Deebo Samuel, who the team decided to part ways with ahead of free agency. He presents a seamless fit to an offense looking to bounce back in a big way coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign.

I’m much more bullish on Diggs’ fit in Washington than that of Samuel’s coming into the 2025 season, setting a reliable floor in fantasy football entering the new year. Diggs is coming off the seventh 1,000-yard campaign with just over 100 targets, and will see similar, if not greater volume in Washington. His projected target share sets a significant fantasy floor for managers to consider at WR46 value.

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