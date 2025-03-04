New York Jets to Release Veteran Wideout Davante Adams: Fantasy Football Impact
In a move that sent shockwaves through the NFL, the New York Jets have officially released veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision comes just days after the team explored trade possibilities, but with a new direction at quarterback and a massive salary commitment, the Jets ultimately opted to part ways with the six-time Pro Bowler.
Adams, now 32 years old, showcased his elite skill set once again in 2024, finishing with 76 receptions, 1,063 yards, and seven touchdowns across two teams. After starting the season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams was dealt to the Jets early in the year, where he built immediate chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. Despite inconsistent quarterback play down the stretch, Adams still secured his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season, proving he remains a high-level WR1 talent.
Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook
Adams' next destination will heavily influence his 2025 fantasy football value. The most intriguing scenario would be a reunion with Aaron Rodgers, should the future Hall of Fame quarterback find a new home. However, Rodgers’ uncertain status leaves Adams’ long-term outlook murky. If he joins a contender with an elite quarterback, he could maintain low-end WR1 or high-end WR2 value in fantasy leagues.
The Jets, meanwhile, will absorb a $38.2 million dead cap hit from his release, a steep price for moving on from one of the league’s premier receivers.
Fantasy managers should monitor Adams' free agency closely, as his landing spot will dictate whether he remains a top fantasy option or sees a decline in production heading into his age-33 season.
