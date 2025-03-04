Fantasy Sports

New York Jets to Release Veteran Wideout Davante Adams: Fantasy Football Impact

The New York Jets are moving on from veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.

Matt Brandon

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In a move that sent shockwaves through the NFL, the New York Jets have officially released veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision comes just days after the team explored trade possibilities, but with a new direction at quarterback and a massive salary commitment, the Jets ultimately opted to part ways with the six-time Pro Bowler.

Adams, now 32 years old, showcased his elite skill set once again in 2024, finishing with 76 receptions, 1,063 yards, and seven touchdowns across two teams. After starting the season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams was dealt to the Jets early in the year, where he built immediate chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. Despite inconsistent quarterback play down the stretch, Adams still secured his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season, proving he remains a high-level WR1 talent.

Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook

Adams' next destination will heavily influence his 2025 fantasy football value. The most intriguing scenario would be a reunion with Aaron Rodgers, should the future Hall of Fame quarterback find a new home. However, Rodgers’ uncertain status leaves Adams’ long-term outlook murky. If he joins a contender with an elite quarterback, he could maintain low-end WR1 or high-end WR2 value in fantasy leagues.

The Jets, meanwhile, will absorb a $38.2 million dead cap hit from his release, a steep price for moving on from one of the league’s premier receivers.

Fantasy managers should monitor Adams' free agency closely, as his landing spot will dictate whether he remains a top fantasy option or sees a decline in production heading into his age-33 season.

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

