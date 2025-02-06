Fantasy Sports

Noah Gray Super Bowl Stats

Frank Taddeo

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
While all the attention is placed on Travis Kelce, one player behind him on the depth chart at tight end has emerged as a weapon in the Chiefs’ passing game in 2024.

In 2024, Noah Gray finished third on the club in receptions (40) and receiving yards (427). His impact this season has been on display in the red zone, scoring a career-high five touchdowns.

While only posting three receptions for 28 yards in two Super Bowl appearances, the fourth-year veteran is poised to produce his best output under the sport’s biggest lights. 

Noah Gray’s Career Super Bowl Stats

Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona

Kansas City Chiefs 38 – Philadelphia Eagles 35

Noah Gray Statistics

Receptions - 1 of 1 – 6 Yards               

Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kansas City Chiefs 25 – San Francisco 49ers 22 OT

Noah Gray Statistics

Receptions - 2 of 2  – 22 Yards 

At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer, Shawn Childs, for Noah Gray’s projected statistics in Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Noah Gray’s Projected Super Bowl LIX Statistics

Receptions – 2.01 for 20 Yards             

Rushing – 0 attempts

0.2 Touchdowns

Gray, who has 2+ catches in 12 of 19 games this year, has been assigned a projection of 11.5 receiving yards in Super Bowl LIX by oddsmakers - a number he has surpassed in 13 of those contests (68.4%). 

After scoring just four touchdowns over his first 50 games in the NFL, the former 2021 fifth-round pick out of Duke more than doubled his career touchdown output this season. Gray’s hard work and his versatility could lead to finding pay dirt against the Eagles. 

