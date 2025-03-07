Oddsmakers Rank Shocking AFC Team Atop Cooper Kupp’s Next Team Betting Odds
Few wide receivers in the NFL are as dynamic and reliable as Cooper Kupp when healthy. The former Super Bowl MVP has been a staple of the Los Angeles Rams' offense, however, the veteran wideout announced that the Rams would be moving on from him before the 2025 season begins.
Kupp has been in a downward spiral since the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He has failed to catch 80 passes, surpass 900 receiving yards, or score more than six touchdowns in each of his previous three seasons. That's after he put up insane stats in 2021 when he posted 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and a whopping 16 touchdowns.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the favorites to land Kupp at +200, followed by the Denver Broncos (+390), Los Angeles Chargers (+650), and the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys, all sitting at +750. Here’s a look at how Kupp would fit with each potential destination.
Top Five Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Landing Spots by Betting Odds
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (+200)
The Jaguars have emerged as the favorites to acquire Kupp, and it’s easy to see why. With Calvin Ridley set to test free agency, the recent trade of Christian Kirk, and the release of tight end Evan Engram, Jacksonville may look to add an elite route runner to complement Trevor Lawrence.
Kupp would immediately become Lawrence’s secondary target behind second-year pro Brian Thomas Jr. (who produced the third-most receiving yards in 2024 with 1,232). Kupp would provide a much-needed security blanket in the middle of the field. His ability to work from the slot would open up the Jaguars' offense and create opportunities for other playmakers like such as Thomas Jr.. In Jacksonville, Kupp could help elevate the passing game and boost Trevor Lawrence’s value in the fantasy football world.
2. Denver Broncos (+390)
The Broncos are in desperate need of offensive stability, and adding a proven playmaker like Kupp would be a step in the right direction. Denver has their franchise quarterback in Box Nic but the wide receiver room still has room for improvement despite the emergence of Marvin Mims Jr. and Courtland Sutton’s solid 2024 campaign.
Kupp’s ability to get open quickly and generate yards after the catch would be invaluable. Kupp could provide a much-needed veteran presence for second-year signal caller Bo Nix, ensuring that the Broncos' passing attack remains efficient.
3. Los Angeles Chargers (+650)
Staying in L.A. with the Chargers would make a lot of sense for Kupp, especially with new head coach Jim Harbaugh looking to revamp the offense. Outside of Ladd McConkey, Justin Herbert doesn’t have many reliable targets. Kupp could slide right in as Justin Herbert’s WR2. The combination of Kupp and McConkey could create serious problems for opposing defenses. Kupp’s precise route running and ability to dominate from the slot would create a lethal combination with Herbert’s arm talent. If the Chargers can land Kupp, their passing attack could quickly regain elite status in the AFC West.
4. New England Patriots (+750)
The Patriots are in desperate need of playmakers, and Kupp would instantly become their top receiving option. With Drake Mayer under the center, the Patriots have to be feeling good about the future of the quarterback position, however, their receiving weapons were nothing to write home about in 2024. Having a polished veteran like Kupp would significantly improve New England’s offense. His ability to thrive in short-to-intermediate routes would make him a perfect fit for a team that struggled to move the ball through the air last season.
5. Detroit Lions (+750)
The Lions already boast an explosive offense, but adding Kupp could make them even more dangerous. With Amon-Ra St. Brown thriving in the slot and Jameson Williams developing as a deep threat, Kupp would give Jared Goff another elite option in the passing game. And that’s without even mentioning superstar tight end Sam Laporta. Detroit’s offense is built on precision and efficiency, which aligns perfectly with Kupp’s skill set. If the Lions want to push themselves over the top and become true Super Bowl contenders, adding Kupp would be a game-changing move. That being said, Kupp’s fantasy football value would likely be better in any other circumstance given the number of weapons he would be competing with for targets in Detroit.
Honorable Mention: Dallas Cowboys (+750)
Best Bet: Jacksonville Jaguars (+200)
Given the offensive overhaul that the Jags are undergoing, Kupp to Jacksnville just makes way too much sense, especially with the chance to double your wager.
No matter where Cooper Kupp lands, he will instantly elevate the receiving corps of his new team. Whether he joins a contender looking for an extra boost or a rebuilding squad in need of a reliable target, Kupp's impact will be undeniable. As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on where the former Rams star ultimately calls home in 2025.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Announces Trade From Los Angeles Rams is Looming
Matthew Stafford Sticking With Rams for 2025, Fantasy Football Impact