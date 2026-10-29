Rookies With Fantasy Upside for Thursday Night Football Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with a highly anticipated matchup on Thursday Night Football, as the Carolina Panthers go on the road to take on the Green Bay Packers. Both teams feature a number of valuable fantasy football contributors, including stars like Chuba Hubbard, Jordan Love and Christian Watson. All three players will have notable roles in Thursday night’s clash, but both teams could lean on rookie talent on both sides of the ball for a Week 8 victory.

Injuries are piling up for both teams, a trend that will even hamper rookies in Week 8. Though a breakout from a first-year player is unlikely in this specific matchup, there are still a few rookies with solid fantasy upside for lineups this week, whether DFS or otherwise. Let’s monitor the fantasy outlook for some notable rookies ahead of tonight’s clash at Lambeau Field:

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers - K

Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack (28) attempts a field goal against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rookie kicker Trey Smack is establishing his case to be Green Bay’s franchise kicker over the long term amid a respectable year-one campaign from the Florida product. Through seven games, Smack has connected on 11 of his 16 attempts, two of which came from 58 and 59 yards respectively. He’s tallied two double-digit scoring performances in fantasy, posting top-10 finishes at the position in Week 1 and Week 6. Carolina’s defense has sputtered this season, and Smack could have another stellar fantasy performance, and forms the lone start candidacy of our list.

J. Michael Sturdivant, Green Bay Packers - WR

Green Bay Packers wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (87) is shown during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers are dealing with some injuries in the receiving corps heading into Week 8, and could be without one of their top targets against the Panthers. Skyy Moore and Jayden Reed have already hit the Injured Reserve list to this point of the season, and fantasy football’s WR9 Matthew Golden, could miss his first game of the season. These absences could thrust rookie wideout J. Michael Sturdivant into a large enough role to command notable volume in the passing game on Thursday night. Over recent weeks, he’s emerged as one of the team’s leading kick returners, and has hauled in three catches for 22 yards over four targets this season.

Panthers, Packers’ Injured Rookie Stars

Chris Brazzell II during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chris Brazzell II, WR

Panthers highly touted rookie Chris Brazzell II was expected to take on a notable role in the team’s passing attack after going to Carolina in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. A season-ending LCL tear in his left knee sidelined Brazzell for his entire rookie campaign before it started, and he’ll be set to make his debut for the team next season. For now, Carolina’s passing game will continue leaning on star wideouts Tetarioa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

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