The Chicago Bears won their first NFC North title since 2018 thanks in large part to the Fantasy emergence of Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, among others.

The Bears will look to repeat as NFC North champs for the first time since 2005-2006 against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, who all offer Fantasy sleepers for Fantasy managers to consider.

Kyle Monangai

In head coach Ben Johnson’s offense running back duos have produced Fantasy seasons while splitting the backfield workload.

Fantasy players will remember the Sonic and Knuckles backfield consisting of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery during Johnson’s tenure in Detroit.

Monangai (RB 34, 100 ADP in PPR Leagues) is slotted to build off a modest 8.6 FPPG rookie campaign under Johnson’s watch.

The snap share between D’Andre Swift and Monangai tilted in favor of Swift about 60%-40%.

Even with the snap share in favor of Swift, the red-zone touches were almost split evenly as Monangai’s 43 touches trailed Swift’s touches by five.

As Monangai continues to gain familiarity in the NFL, expect his Fantasy numbers to explode under Johnson’s watch, who has a history of churning out strong Fantasy seasons out of split backfields.

Even with the Bears on summer break, Kyle Monangai is still locked in the lab. It doesn’t matter if it rains or shines, he’s going to put in work.



Year 2 loading….📈



🎥: @sidelinehustle pic.twitter.com/VqMtnHpncl — Bearsszn (@bearszn) June 19, 2026

Sam LaPorta

The emergence of younger tight ends entering the Fantasy landscape put Laporta (TE 8, 96 ADP in PPR Leagues) on the backburner for many Fantasy managers heading into the 2026 season.

The likes of Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Harold Fannin, Jr., and Tucker Kraft having strong Fantasy seasons mixed with LaPorta missing nine games last season has the Lions tight end being overlooked by Fantasy managers.

Even in the injury-riddled season, LaPorta produced 11.9 FPPG in PPR leagues in a stacked Lions offense.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing brings in an emphasis in highlighting the tight end in the pass game, which will skyrocket LaPorta’s Fantasy ceiling.

During Petzing’s tenure as the Arizona Cardinals play caller, tight end Trey McBride cemented himself in the upper echelon of Fantasy tight ends. Under Petzing’s guidance, McBride finished as TE 7, TE 2 and TE 1 in PPR leagues.

McBride was obviously the focal point in Arizona and LaPorta won’t see the volume of targets McBride received, but having an offensive coordinator with a proven track record of strong tight end Fantasy season will bring LaPorta back into the top-five Fantasy tight ends.

2. Sam LaPorta, DET



Discounted in 2026 because of injury last year.



- TE1 in 2023

- TE8 (11.0 PPR/game) in 2024 after TD regression

- Over 11 PPR/game in all 3 NFL seasons



Has as much upside as any non-Bowers and McBride TE. pic.twitter.com/V79Dc1AHXx — Ethan Kreager (@EthanKreagerFF) June 26, 2026

Chris Brooks

Brooks (RB 86, 295 ADP in PPR leagues) offers deep sleeper value in deep leagues.

The situation revolving around Josh Jacobs is concerning and leaves the Packers running back as a question mark heading into the season.

Many Fantasy managers are looking towards MarShawn Lloyd as the fill-in if Jacobs misses time, but Brooks is the safer option.

Lloyd has played in one game since getting drafted in 2024. The uncertainty surrounding Lloyd’s availability makes the former USC Trojan a question mark in Fantasy.

Brooks has familiarity in Matt LaFluer’s offense as Brooks played in every game last season.

When Jacobs missed time last season, Brooks split snaps with Emmanuel Wilson.

Wilson is now a Seahawks, further clearing the path for Brooks to receive a larger workload if Jacobs is out.

Brooks is worth a flier with a last-round pick in deeper Fantasy leagues.

Aaron Jones Sr. / Jordan Mason

The Vikings running back duo were in Fantasy Football purgatory last season as Mason finished as RB 36 and Jones Sr. finished as RB 41 in PPR leagues.

At 10th-12th round ADP, the Vikings duo offer bounce back value in any type of league scoring.

Jones Sr is the better option in PPR leagues as the 2020 pro bowler is the clear receiving option in the Vikings backfield.

Mason hasn’t cracked 100 receiving yards in any of his three seasons, while Jones Sr has hit at least 300 receiving yards in five of his nine seasons.

Jones Sr. offers a higher ceiling than Mason as Jones Sr is a year removed from a RB 14 finish in PPR leagues in his first year as a Viking.

Mason is more of a standout in Non-PPR leagues than Jones Sr. thanks to Mason’s rushing usage and goal-line work

Mason tallied 758 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in his first season in the Vikings split backfield.

In the red-zone, Mason was the clear priority in the Vikings backfield as his 30 red-zone touches was most by any Vikings running back.

Both Jones Sr and Mason offer sleeper Fantasy value in any scoring format.

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