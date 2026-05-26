Packers RB Josh Jacobs Arrested on Five Charges

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested in Wisconsin on Tuesday and booked at the Brown County Jail on five charges.

Jacobs is charged with battery/domestic abuse, criminal damage to property/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim, according to a statement from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

“On May 23, 2026, at approximately 8:37 a.m., the Hobert-Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Josh Jacobs,” said part of the statement from the police department, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said it investigated the complaint and subsequently arrested Jacobs on Tuesday. Police say that an investigation is ongoing.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course,” Jacobs’s attorneys said in a statement, via NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

A Packers spokesperson told The Athletic, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

Jacobs, 28, signed with the Packers before the 2024 season. He’s played in 32 games for the franchise and has recorded 2,258 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns. Jacobs was a first-round pick by the Raiders in the 2024 draft out of Alabama.

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