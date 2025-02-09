Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Stats
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is on the verge of etching his name into the NFL record books. With 2,447 rushing yards this season (regular and playoffs combined), Barkley is closing in on one of the league's most impressive milestones.
Barkley is just 30 yards shy of breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis' 1998 rushing record. Davis rushed for an eye-popping 2,476 yards during the Broncos 1998 Super Bowl run (2,008 yards in the regular season and 468 in the post-season). Entering Super Bowl LIX, Barkley has totaled 2,476 rushing yards (2,005 in the regular season and 442 in the post-season).
The Eagles playmaker is also just shy of rushing for 500 yards this post-season. If he gains at least 58 yards, he'll become just the third running back in NFL history to eclipse the 500 yard mark in the post-season (John Riggins had 610 yards in 1982, Terrell Davis had 581 yards in 1997).
In 2024, Barkley led the NFL in rushing and became just the 8th player in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000 yard mark. He now is the fifth player in league history to lead the league in rushing and play in the Super Bowl that same season. The other four running backs to accomplish this feat include Terrell Davis, Emmitt Smith, Shaun Alexander, and Christian McCaffrey.
Fantasy On SI's Shawn Childs projects Barkley to rush for 104 yards against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and score 18.51 fantasy points.
