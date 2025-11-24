The Five Most Jameis Winston Plays From Jameis Winston’s Near-Miracle Upset vs. Lions
There is always a place in the NFL for a chaos agent quarterback, and it’s possible no one has filled that role more completely than Jameis Winston.
Even during Winston’s days as a regular starter, he was a wild card. Back in 2019, his last season in Tampa Bay, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and his 33 touchdown passes trailed only Lamar Jackson. He also threw nine more interceptions than any other quarterback in the league.
Since Winston has shifted to journeyman status, the Jameis experience has still been a wild ride, just seen more in brief spates rather than over the course of a full season.
Such was the case on Sunday, when Winston was under center for the Giants as they pushed the Lions to the absolute brink as 14-point underdogs. The 34–27 overtime loss featured moments of brilliance, moments of near disaster, and everything in between.
Below we break down the most Jameis Winston moments of Jameis Winston’s Week 12 start.
Winston’s wild ride started before a snap was even played with another wild pregame speech
Winston’s pregame and postgame antics have earned him headlines before. He has a way of turning a pregame speech into a moment, assuring his football brothers that they are ready to “Eat a W,” or offering another bit of sage wisdom.
On Sunday, Winston added another iconic line to his repertoire, telling his teammates, “We outside, but we inside. We outside, but we inside. I want everyone to go outside of their boundaries and do whatever it takes to pull a win. We gotta be desperate for greatness.”
The rallying cry certainly appeared to work pretty well, as despite the final result, the Giants played one of their most complete games of the season.
Winston opened up the scoring with a beautiful throw on a flea flicker
Winston and the Giants struck first against the Lions with a bit of trickery. After taking the snap, Winston tossed the ball to running back Devin Singletary as he swung out to the right. Singletary then turned and threw a backwards pass back to Winston, who craftily sidestepped a defender and threw up a deep moon ball that found Wan’Dale Robinson wide open in the end zone.
Sometimes Winston’s deep throws prove to be more jump balls than anything directly targeting one of his teammates, but the flea flicker had brought in the defense enough so that Robinson was well clear of his defender.
In the fourth quarter, Winston showed off his skills as a receiver
The Giants didn’t stop the trickery after that first drive. Fast forward to the fourth quarter with New York holding a 20–17 lead, the offense dialed up a play that evoked memories of the Philly Special.
Winston took the snap, faked a handoff before tossing to wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, who had to evade a defender and show off some pretty impressive pocket presence before throwing downfield to a streaking Winston.
Not only did Winston come down with the catch, but he spun out of a tackle to reach the end zone. Whatever prediction you had on Winston’s performance heading into Sunday, you didn’t have a Winston receiving touchdown on your bingo card.
But as has often been the case in his career, turnovers eventually came back to bite him
Unfortunately, the 27–17 lead the Giants had in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough. On the possession following Winston’s receiving touchdown, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke free for a 49-yard score to cut the deficit to three points.
When New York got the ball back, Winston threw his first and only pick of the day. It was far from the worst throw we’ve seen from Winston, but featured the traits of a classic—throwing on the run, off balance, a touch behind his defender.
The game would end with Winston taking a sack on fourth down in overtime
After the Lions hit a field goal in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game, the action leaked into overtime. The Lions scored on the first possession of the extra period, meaning the Giants needed to answer with a touchdown of their own.
Facing fourth-and-5 just outside of the red zone, Detroit defensive stud Aidan Hutchinson tracked down Winston to end the game with a walk-off sack.
Game over. Lions 34, Giants 27.
While New York didn’t wind up eating the W on the day, they showed a whole lot of heart against one of the best teams in the NFC. Jaxson Dart is still undoubtedly the quarterback of the Giants’ future, but it’s clear that the team is committed to giving Winston everything they have for as long as he holds on to the job.