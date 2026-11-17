The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has raised concerns once again coming off a 38-18 blowout loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. The unit has been ravaged by injuries over recent weeks, facing IR absences from star wideouts Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittsburgh's offense is looking to get back on track in Week 11, and the latest on these wideouts could help the Steelers return to the win column on Sunday. Both Pittman and Wilson have missed each of the last five games due to injury (Wilson went down early in Week 5 and was forced out for the remainder of the game), but the team is hopeful both will be available for this week's matchup.

McCarthy says there's optimism for the possibility of WRs Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. returning this week.



"Hopeful we can get those guys out there and get them going." https://t.co/U6tUXeJiH7 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) November 16, 2026

Wilson and Pittman are each set to return to practice following respective IR stints, significantly elevating an injury-riddled receiving corps in Pittsburgh. Should they muster Week 11 returns against Philadelphia, Aaron Rodgers' and the Steelers' passing game could be in for a big day coming off the lowly performance against Cincinnati.

Here's how a return could affect the rest of the Steelers' offense, including a key sleeper in the pass-catching group:

Roman Wilson, Michael Pittman Jr. Thrust Into Starting Roles

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. lines up against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With returns to action in Week 11, both Pittman and Wilson will likely assume their starting roles to round out the starting receiver group alongside DK Metcalf. Prior to his extensive absence, Wilson tallied at least 60 receiving yards and touchdown in back-to-back games, notching two top-25 finishes in PPR during that span.

Pittman could emerge as a popular target for Rodgers down the stretch of the season, considering his route-running ability and notable catch radius. He doesn't offer Wilson's ceiling immediately, but both wideouts will add quality depth to an offense that needs consistent production.

Wilson, Pittman Week 11 Fantasy Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson makes a catch against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monitoring Week 11 outlook, Wilson will likely take on far greater volume to that of Pittman against the Eagles. Wilson emerged as one of Rodgers' top targets during the early parts of the season, posting six targets in each of the team's first four games.

He and rookie Germie Bernard will contend for WR2 volume behind Metcalf, while Pittman could be relegated to WR4 considering his lack of production so far this season. I'm much more bullish on Wilson's fantasy outlook against a struggling Eagles defense, though Pittman could emerge as a surprise contributor due to the offense's lack of a cemented No. 2 option in the passing game.

How a Return Will Affect Germie Bernard

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bernard tallied a string of valuable fantasy performances during Wilson and Pittman's IR stint, but his production has cooled off over recent weeks. He broke out with a six-catch, 80-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, and posted a career-high 87 yards over 11 catches the following week, good for a WR3 finish in PPR.

Since that Week 6 performance, though, Bernard has faced a steep decline in both volume and output. He failed to record a catch over three targets in Week 10, and mustered just 57 total yards over the previous two games. With Wilson and Pittman set to return, this trend could persist against Philadelphia in Week 11.

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