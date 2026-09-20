Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategy: Kenneth Walker III Looks to Continue Hot Streak

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts had stark differences in their week 1 outcomes.

The AFC foes will face off on Sunday Night Football with the showdown contest filled with Fantasy studs and high-upside value.

Eat the Chalk With Kenneth Walker III

Walker III (DK: $10,600 / FD: $11,800) impressed the NFL world in his debut as a Kansas City Chief. The former Seattle Seahawk built off his Super-Bowl MVP form and produced 34.1 PPR points. The Chiefs game plan was clear, get Walker III the ball in any facet. Walker carried the ball 23 times, but was also an emphasis in the Chiefs passing attack. K9 finished with 6 receptions tied for the most on the Chiefs with Xavier Worthy (DK: $5,400 / FD: $9,400). Walker III’s workload makes him a must play in this showdown contest against a defense who struggled against the run in the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts struggled to stop much of anything in week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but particularly struggled in containing Derrick Henry. Henry finished as RB 1 in week 1 with 35.3 Fantasy points on 25 touches. Walker III should see a similar workload as Henry, which creates a high Fantasy floor and ceiling for the Chiefs running back in week 2. Even at the second-highest salary of the slate, Walker III is worth slotting at captain thanks to his Fantasy potential in this matchup.

KENNETH WALKER WENT OFF 🐕🔥



💨 191 total yards

🙌 3 catches

🏈 2 TDs

📈 34.1 PPR points



Did K9 save your fantasy week tonight? 👇😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/lz5PdN2sa1 — Fantasy Films (@FantasyFi1ms) September 15, 2026

Tyler Warren is the Colts Pass Catcher to Target

Warren (DK: $7,200 / FD: $7,600) is the Colts pass catcher to emphasize in this showdown contest amidst the murkiness of the Colts wide receivers. Alec Pierce (DK: $7,600 / FD: $8,600) was on a snap count in week 1, but appears to be a full go for week 2. Pierce’s status makes picking any Colts wide receiver a risk given their snap shares in week 1. Josh Downs (DK: $6,600 / FD: $8,400) and Keenan Allen (DK: $5,600 / FD: $6,400) took the lead in snap counts, while Pierce was limited to 32 snaps.

Warren, on the other hand, is the clear choice at tight end for the Colts, playing 93% of the snaps in week 1. The targets didn’t match the snap share, but expect Warren to see more targets in week 2.

The Chiefs pass defenses shined in week 1 against the Denver Broncos, shutting down Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. The only avenue the Chiefs pass defense struggled in was containing tight end Evan Engram. Engram tallied 14.3 PPR points against the Chiefs, which bodes well for Warren’s Fantasy prospects. Warren is the clear choice among Colts pass catchers given the uncertainty around the Colts wide receivers and the Chief’s struggles against tight ends.

Get to at Least One of Noah Gray or Tyquan Thorton in a lineup

Both Gray (DK: $3,000 / FD: $4,000) and Thorton (DK: $3,800 / FD: $4,600) are value options with a large snap share at their price point. Gray had a 55% snap share and Thorton played 68% of the snaps. Neither stood out in terms of Fantasy production in week 1, but their snap percentage allows them to breakout week-to-week. In a showdown contest, getting to one of Gray and Throton allows DFS players to jam other Fantasy studs into their lineups.

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