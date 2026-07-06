Three Potential Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots for Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton, OF 7, had a rollercoaster weekend after getting named as an all-star on Saturday then left in the first inning on Sunday against the New York Yankees, due to aggravation of a hip injury.

Minnesota Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll shut down the possibility of trading Buxton, but a change of scenery may help Buxton’s Fantasy production.

Byron Buxton was removed from today’s game after this slide into second base pic.twitter.com/yMApPjOYSX — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 5, 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have the money and prospects to get Buxton out of the Twin Cities and down to Dodgers Stadium.

A potential move to Los Angeles would bring an interesting Fantasy prospective for Buxton.

Buxton, who usually bats second for the Twins, would move around the batting order in this potential move.

Moving around the batting order would bring more RBI and runs opportunities for Buxton.

Buxton could hit deeper in the batting order for the Dodgers on some nights.

With the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hitting in front of the three-time All Star, Buxton would see more runners on base for his at-bats, increasing his RBI possibilities.

On days Buxton bats second, the Dodgers endless amount of power hitters would drive in Buxton when he gets on base.

A potential move to the NL would also improve Buxton’s home run numbers.

Buxton’s expected home runs are higher than his current tally of 25 in every NL West stadium except for the Diamondbacks.

Chicago White Sox

Many pundits had low expectations for the White Sox heading into the season with the possibility of being playoff push in early July out of the question

Fast forward to the midpoint of the season and the White Sox are leading the AL Central with the possibility of winning their first AL Central since the 2021 season.

The possibility of Buxton joining a young core of Munetaka Murakami, Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas will improve Buxton’s Fantasy ceiling.

Buxton slots into his usual second spot in the batting order in a potential move to the White Sox.

Hitting in front of the White Sox’s young power hitter creates more runs opportunities for Buxton, raising his Fantasy ceiling.

The White Sox don’t have an array of power-hitting outfielders giving Buxton the opportunity to swing away.

Buxton is well on pace of surpassing his career-high 35 home runs as the 2026 all-star is fifth in the MLB with 25 homers.

Buxton’s power production would surge in a potential move to Rate Field as Buxton has an expected home run of 27 there.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers are in the midst of a playoff push as they currently hold a wildcard spot and are 1.5 games back out of the AL West lead.

Outside of Jake Burger, the Rangers don’t have much right-handed power hitters and landing Buxton would be a mutual benefit for player and team.

With Corey Seager in a slump, Buxton would line up in his preferred second spot in the batting order.

Much like in the NL West, Buxton’s expected home runs is higher in most of the AL West stadiums than current home run output.

The AL West isn’t the strongest pitching division outside the Seattle Mariners, giving Buxton favorable Fantasy matchups and the possibility to strengthen his power numbers.

The possibility of Buxton leaving the Twin Cities is low, but a move to any of these three teams would skyrocket Buxton’s Fantasy ceiling.

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