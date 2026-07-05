Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan to Represent Twins at All-Star Game for Second Straight Year

The Minnesota Twins are sending Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan to the MLB All-Star Game for the second straight year. Buxton was named a starter for the second time in his career on Saturday, and Ryan was one of 12 players named to the American League (AL) pitching staff.

⭐️ Hey now, Buck’s an All-Star (again)! ⭐️



Congratulations to Byron Buxton for being voted in to the 2026 All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/uRpcz1xHX5 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 4, 2026

Buxton is in the middle of one of his best MLB seasons at 32 years old. He's slashing .269/.326/.574 with 25 home runs, which is third in the AL, and 45 RBIs. He's on track for another healthy season, and it has yielded the most consistent results of his career. He will be alongside Mike Trout and Aaron Judge in the AL outfield, who are both currently on the injured list (IL).

This year is Buxton's third time being named an All-Star and his first time being named a starter since the 2022 game in Los Angeles. He will be joined by Ryan, who's making his second straight All-Star Game and his second overall.

Ryan was nearly traded by Minnesota last year, but his production hasn't taken a hit. He has started 18 games so far this season, and he has compiled a 3.61 ERA with 113 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP. He has proven that he's still among the best pitchers in the league at 30 years old.

This year's All-Star festivities will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13, and the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14. The Home Run Derby field has yet to be finalized, but Buxton feels like an obvious candidate for the second straight season.

After wrapping up their series against the Yankees on Sunday, Minnesota will return home to Target Field for a pair of series against the Guardians and Angels before the All-Star Game. They're currently 43-47 on the season.