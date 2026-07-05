Byron Buxton Leaves Early, Twins Win First Series at Yankee Stadium Since 2014
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The New York Yankees have been the Twins' kryptonite for the better part of two decades, but they went into the Bronx this weekend and left with their first series win at Yankee Stadium since 2014. Minnesota won 6-1 on Sunday to wrap up the series.
The Twins exploded for six home runs in Saturday's win over the Yankees, and that momentum was quickly halted when All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton left the game in the first inning on Sunday after a slide into second base. He re-aggravated a previous hip injury, and he did not return.
Minnesota's other All-Star, Joe Ryan, picked up the slack and delivered one of his best outings of the season. The Twins' RHP lasted seven innings, and he allowed just three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. He received some run support once again with RBIs from Brooks Lee, Josh Bell, Kody Clemens, Austin Martin, and two from Royce Lewis.
Minnesota took a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and never looked back. Ryan was relieved by Andrew Morris in the bottom of the eighth inning, who struck out two batters. Yoendrys Gomez relieved him, and he allowed a pair of hits and one run before closing things up and the Twins won 6-1.
The Twins are now 44-47 on the season, and they will come back home to Target Field for two more series before the All-Star break. They will host the Guardians and Angels before this year's Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert