Top 5 Fantasy Football Tight Ends: Does Trey McBride or Brock Bowers Take the Top Spot?

Winning the tight end battle goes along way for winning the entire weekly matchup in Fantasy Football.

The top five tight ends in Fantasy Football makes winning the position battle so much easier. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on drafting these top five Fantasy tight ends.

1) Trey McBride

McBride (TE 2, 25 ADP in PPR Leagues) easily finished as TE 1 last season with 18.6 FPPG in PPR leagues and more than 100 total points than TE 2 Kyle Pitts Sr.

McBride produced a career season thanks in part to being top five in targets, receptions and receiving amongst all pass catchers.

The career numbers McBride put up was helped by the game scenarios the Arizona Cardinals found themselves in. The Cardinals found themselves trailing often, which gave McBride the opportunity to set himself apart as the best tight end in Fantasy Football.

Outside of McBride there isn’t much talent on the Cardinals roster this upcoming season. The Cardinals are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, fighting for the first-overall pick.

Finding his team in a similar scenario, McBride is set up to repeat last year’s output and fight to keep his crown as TE 1.

Trey McBride has a touchdown!



AZvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/WAJlqNnYcV — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

2) Brock Bowers

Injuries hampered Bowers (TE 1, 20 ADP in PPR Leagues) in his quest of repeating as TE 1 in PPR leagues last season as the 2024 All-Pro only appeared in 12 games last season.

Bowers enters his third season with a third different head coach taking over the helm.

Klint Kubiak is the only offensive-minded Bowers has had during his career and could help Bowers reclaim his title as top Fantasy tight end.

Kubiak orchestrated a top-three offense in PPG last season with pass catchers displaying huge Fantasy numbers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving yards and finished as WR 2 last season. Tight end AJ Barner provided valuable Fantasy points throughout last season, finishing as TE 14 under Kubiak.

Kubiak knows how to produce Fantasy points out of any pass-catching position. This bodes well for Bowers, who has lined up all over the field throughout his career.

Having an offensive-minded head coach guiding Bowers will help the two-time Pro Bowler get right back into the TE 1 title chase.

3) Colston Loveland

Loveland (TE 3, 41 ADP in PPR Leagues) looks to build off a productive rookie campaign where the first-round pick became a Fantasy commodity as the season progressed.

After single-digit Fantasy scores in the first eight games of the season, Loveland found his stride in head coach Ben Johnson’s offense, finishing as TE 2 from week 9-18.

Loveland would find his footing so well that the tight end would finish the season as the Bears receiving leader.

Under Johnson, who has produced top Fantasy production from tight ends as seen in Sam LaPorta, Loveland has the opportunity to churn out a full season of top Fantasy scores in his sophomore season.

COLSTON LOVELAND ARE YOU KIDDING?



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/OMOzjsl6vC — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 2, 2025

4) Tyler Warren

Warren (TE 4, 60 ADP in PPR Leagues) produced a solid Fantasy season in his rookie campaign even with three quarterbacks under center for the Indianapolis Colts.

Warren’s best work came with Daniel Jones in the first 13 games of the season where Warren averaged 13.1 FPPG in PPR leagues.

With Jones appearing to be ready at the start of the season, consistent quarterback play can help Warren consistently average double-digit Fantasy points.

5) Kyle Pitts Sr.

Pitts Sr. (TE 6, 88 ADP in PPR Leagues) finally reached the Fantasy hype labeled on him by Fantasy players since getting drafted fourth overall in 2021.

Pitts Sr. finished as TE 2 in PPR leagues last season and can produce another strong Fantasy season with a new head coach.

Kevin Stefanski, who has a history of coaching strong tight end Fantasy seasons, steps in as head coach in Atlanta.

Stefanski guided David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. to top-six Fantasy seasons in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

With Pitts Sr. in his arsenal at Atlanta, it’s hard to imagine Stefanski moving away from emphasizing tight ends in his offense.

Under a new head coach, who spotlights tight ends, Pitts. Sr has the opportunity to prove last season wasn’t a one-off and become a mainstay amongst the top Fantasy tight ends.

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