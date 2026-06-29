Albert Breer’s Takeaways: Where Every NFL Team Stands at Summer Break

This week’s takeaways will take one last look at each of the NFL’s 32 teams, as we break for summer and one more breather before the hysteria of training camp begins …

Arizona Cardinals

There’s a lot of focus on Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett’s holdout during spring workouts, and that’s not unwarranted, given his place as the presumed starter. And it does feel as if it’s created an opening for Gardner Minshew II to make a run at the job. But more important for the franchise, come camp, will be the development of all the young players Mike LaFleur is inheriting from GM Monti Ossenfort, guys among the 14 top-100 picks Arizona has made over Ossenfort’s first three years. Guys, specifically, such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Walter Nolen III, Max Melton, Will Johnson and Paris Johnson Jr.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have one big piece of business to settle (Bijan Robinson’s contract) and a quarterback battle to finish before Week 1. The former is complicated, but I assume it will be taken care of. The latter is fascinating. Tua Tagovailoa has taken all the 11-on-11 reps with the first team through the spring. Michael Penix Jr., coming off a torn ACL, is trending toward being cleared by the time camp kicks off. And while Penix has the team’s investment in him on his side, there’s a new regime, so Tagovailoa certainly has a legit shot to make a run at the job.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ hire of Jesse Minter is indeed an indication that the organization didn’t want a total teardown of the John Harbaugh era. And the signs are there that the idea is working—with Harbaugh era draft picks such as Malaki Starks, Nate Wiggins and Roger Rosengarten having big springs in a new setting, and GM Eric DeCosta taking a guy in the first round, Penn State guard Vega Ioane, who has the look of a guy who’d fit any Ravens era.

Buffalo Bills

Speaking of new coaches, the Bills’s shift in philosophy comes on the head-coaching side, since new boss Joe Brady was promoted from the offensive coordinator spot. So veteran additions such as Bradley Chubb, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, and draft picks like DE T.J. Parker are headed into a critical summer. Maybe even more so, I think, than DJ Moore, just in that we already have an idea of what Moore will look like in Brady’s offense (they were together in Carolina).

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers look poised to head into the fourth year of Bryce Young’s contract, and it is, to be clear, a critical one for everyone involved. Yes, they’ve exercised his fifth-year option for 2027 at $25.9 million. But if Young doesn’t look like the kind of guy the team would want to invest a deal at more than $50 million per year in this fall, then Carolina will become a suitor for a quarterback next spring.

Chicago Bears

One of the best quotes of the spring to help frame the summer and fall came from Bears QBs coach J.T. Barrett, who said that his goal this offseason was to show Caleb Williams that, “We don’t have to work as hard for our money.” Last summer, Ben Johnson, Declan Doyle and Barrett fed Williams through a fire hose, beating him down with information to build him back up. This summer, I bet we’ll see more of the easy-money things Barrett references, to show the quarterback he doesn’t need to do as much of the spectacular to play winning football.

Cincinnati Bengals

Go back and look at everything Joe Burrow has said the past few months. The not-so-subtle pressure he’s put on his Bengals by raising external expectations. Comparisons to what he had around him going into 2019 at LSU. Burrow knows he has a damn good group and a damn good opportunity this year. And that’s not just on offense. It’s within the defense he’s competed against through the offseason, too, with veteran imports Dexter Lawrence II, Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe leading the way.

Cleveland Browns

When it comes to the Browns, there’s been lots of focus on Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson. I get it. But I think there’s a good chance the quarterback for 2027 isn’t on the roster yet, and that the long-term fate of the current regime rides more on the development of the core from after the Travis Hunter trade—with the progress from Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, KC Concepcion, Spencer Fano, Denzel Boston and Austin Barber crucial to that.

Dallas Cowboys

One of the biggest position battles in any camp is Tyler Guyton vs. Nate Thomas to be the Cowboys’ left tackle. If Brian Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams can make that spot a strength, then the line can be the team’s foundation, and Dak Prescott will have everything he needs around him to have a career year. And with Christian Parker a potential difference-maker as defensive coordinator, Dallas would be positioned to take advantage of a wide-open NFC East.

Denver Broncos

Had it not been for Bo Nix’s freak injury in the AFC title game, we might be talking now about the Broncos coming off a Super Bowl. And here, to me, is the best part about it: Having to manage expectations won’t be a problem, because Sean Payton already foisted those upon his growing team last summer, when he told everyone who’d listen that he had a Super Bowl team. Now, with Jaylen Waddle aboard to add another dimension to the offense, Nix healthy and most of the rest of the operation intact (pending Jonathon Cooper’s legal situation), look out.

Detroit Lions

The Lions’ rugged identity under Dan Campbell was forged in large part by the NFL’s best offensive line. So when that group started to come apart last year, the effect was real. And the retooling through this offseason—with Cade Mays now aboard to take Frank Ragnow’s old spot at center, and pro-ready first-round right tackle Blake Miller kicking Penei Sewell back to his college position on the left side—is good evidence of how serious Detroit was about fixing it. So camp will be very important for that group, and well-regarded line coach Hank Fraley.

Green Bay Packers

I put the Packers alongside the Seahawks last year, as a team that could win it all if a bunch of young players elevated from good to great. I feel the same way this year. It’s a talented roster. So the question is whether guys such as Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jordan Morgan, Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt and Edgerrin Cooper can take their games to another level, and of course, how guys like Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft look coming back from knee injuries. A lot of pieces are in place.

Houston Texans

The Texans are in a championship window, without question, and the defense is already at that level. All the questions are on offense. Can C.J. Stroud, healthier this offseason than he was last, finally put the puzzle together? Can Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel build on big springs to supercharge the Nico Collins–centered receiver room? And will Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller and Keylan Rutledge change the face of a line that’s been a problem the past two years? If the answers to those questions are yes, then this is a Super Bowl–level team.

Indianapolis Colts

Last year, the Colts went for broke at the trade deadline, dealing for Sauce Gardner with the team 7–2. Indianapolis won the following Sunday, then not again the rest of the year, with Daniel Jones’s torn Achilles a big part of the story. Now, Jones is coming back off the Achilles injury with a new contract, and a good, balanced team that should be in the playoff hunt is counting on him. The good news is Jones met all his marks this spring. And, I’m told, if things keep going the way they have, he’ll start working in team drills at the start of camp, which is a good sign for where he is.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have had an awfully quiet offseason after the Liam Coen–James Gladstone–Tony Boselli triumvirate delivered immediate results in 2025. And interestingly enough, the ascension of guys they’ve already got on the roster might wind up being the biggest difference-maker for the reigning AFC South champions—with Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker and Brian Thomas Jr. as three that still have some meat left on the developmental bone.

Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s call it what it is: Chiefs camp is going to be Patrick Mahomes Watch. Mahomes has been in on installs, individual and seven-on-sevens through the spring. His arm has looked good, given how rehab limited his throwing work over the past six months. He’s trending toward being cleared for 11-on-11 work at the start of camp, but the plan is to be smart here. The Chiefs know, given the competitor in question, once they tell Mahomes he can go, he will go; they’ll likely pace him some early on. But he’s in a good place, way ahead of the normal ACL/LCL rehab timeline.

Las Vegas Raiders

All eyes will be on Fernando Mendoza at Raiders camp, and rightfully so. The future of the franchise is in his hands. But I really like the choice of Kirk Cousins to be the bridge. His knowledge of Klint Kubiak’s and Andrew Janocko’s offense, from the time the three spent together in Minnesota, makes him an ideal on-field tutor for Mendoza, and will also allow the No. 1 pick more reps in the summer, since Cousins won’t need every last one to be ready. And for those quarterbacks, if the Raiders’ offensive line and receiver groups can come together, even better.

Los Angeles Chargers

Would I be nuts to pick the Chargers to go to the Super Bowl? I know, I know. The Chargers have had these sorts of teams for a quarter century. Still, last year, they won 11 games, mostly without the two tackles that are the center of the team’s identity; they’re upgrading in a big way at tight end; they have young, rising talent at tailback and receiver; and the talent level on defense is really, really good. I think Justin Herbert, with all this around him, should be an MVP candidate. And that leaves me with replacing Jesse Minter with Chris O’Leary as DC as the biggest question going into camp. Health-allowing, the Rams won’t be the only team threatening to make Super Bowl LXI a home game.

Los Angeles Rams

Five years ago, with the arrival of Matthew Stafford, the Rams pushed their chips in and welcomed the pressure of a win-or-else year. They’re back there again now, with Myles Garrett coming aboard , and a roster full of homegrown young talent (Byron Young, Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Kyren Williams, Steve Avila, Quentin Lake) blended with a raft of veteran acquisitions from the past few years (Davante Adams, Kevin Dotson, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Kam Curl) leaving few questions to answer in camp. One, though, will be the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson —losing him would be a very big deal.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins’ climb back to respectability will begin with the 2026 draft class, and my feeling is that, at a baseline, the eight guys they took in the first four rounds will compete to start. As such, this will be a very young team that will take its lumps . So I’d look for a competitive, fast-paced camp to fit new coach Jeff Hafley’s personality, and plenty of places for young leaders like Malik Willis and De’Von Achane—who both got big money from the team—to keep everyone on track.

Former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is competing against J.J. McCarthy to be the team's starter in 2026. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are in the interesting spot of having a quarterback competition with a win-now roster on hand, and that means J.J. McCarthy vs. Kyler Murray is going to be very much a let-the-best-man-win derby (with the team’s investments in either guy a nonfactor). Most assume that Murray will win the competition, and if I had to bet, I’d agree. But McCarthy’s got his shot now to show that with another year of experience, he’s playing with a greater and more calm command than he did a year ago, with a talented roster around him.

New England Patriots

It would be weird to say that Drake Maye is an x-factor in the Patriots’ season, after a near-MVP campaign in his second year, but here’s a question to ponder: What if Maye finds another level in 2026? It’s something to consider, given Maye’s physical gifts and that he’ll be with the same play-caller in consecutive seasons for the first time since high school. There’s plenty of optimism in Foxborough that could be coming, which would help combat the natural regression that a tougher schedule and/or swing in injury luck would provoke.

New Orleans Saints

There’s more talent on the Saints’ roster than you might think. Tyler Shough is going to line up with first-round picks at tackle (Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga) and receiver (Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson), and proven commodities behind him (Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara) and in front of him (Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz). So either Shough will build off a strong rookie year, and the Saints will be better than most people think … or they’ll be looking for a quarterback in the 2027 draft. Of course, how some young defensive players come along will be part of a pretty interesting equation that’s developed in New Orleans, as well.

New York Giants

The Giants are not devoid of talent. There isn’t really an area of the roster where the team looks flat-out deficient. Yes, they’ll need guys such as Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter to take a step forward, and for first-rounder Francis Mauigoa to help solidify the line, but pretty much every need has been addressed. So the biggest question will be Malik Nabers’s health; he’s had a couple of setbacks coming back from his torn ACL. His presence alone changes the face of the Giants’ entire skill group. We’ll see if he can make it back for Week 1.

New York Jets

Similar to the Saints, the Jets have put a lot around the quarterback—first-round receivers (Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr.) and tackles (Olu Fashanu, Armand Membou), with top-50 picks at tight end (Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor) and tailback (Breece Hall). The difference is that the quarterback of the future isn’t in place yet, unless Cade Klubnik shocks the world. Which means the development of that crew would be huge in terms of what’s in place for a young quarterback next year. And new OC Frank Reich is a good one at the wheel for their rearing.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ offseason seemed to be centered on the A.J. Brown drama, and the fallout leaves two simple things to focus on for camp. The first is what Jalen Hurts looks like post-Brown, with new OC Sean Mannion leading the way. The second, obviously, is how the replacements around DeVonta Smith—Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown—look. The roster is otherwise in good shape and still in a window to compete at the highest level. Newcomers Tariq Woolen and Jonathan Greenard are two guys to watch in camp on defense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

There’s a real balance that homecoming Steelers coach Mike McCarthy will have to strike between managing an older roster and establishing his program—generally, Year 1 isn’t when you take the foot off the gas. The good news is McCarthy has always been willing to change and adapt to the conditions around him, and he’s had veteran teams in the past, which tells me he’ll have a good game plan for having Aaron Rodgers, T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, Cam Heyward and the rest of the franchise’s elder statesmen both rested and ready for Week 1. Making sure that doesn’t affect the rest of the team will be the tricky part.

San Francisco 49ers

I guess the most obvious question for the 49ers, at this point in the calendar, is how the Brandon Aiyuk drama concludes. Presumably, when he shows up—and he hasn’t yet—he’ll be shown the door. Once the 49ers get past that, this will be a very big camp for developing a layer of young talent behind the established Super Bowl core of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Among the key names, in that regard, would be Mykel Williams (coming off a torn ACL), Ricky Pearsall, Alfred Collins, Renardo Green and Upton Stout.

Seattle Seahawks

The world champion Seahawks, as I saw it, had three clear areas that became needs this offseason: running back, safety and corner, with the departures of Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen. Accordingly, running back Jadarian Price, safety Bud Clark and corner Julian Neal were their first three draft picks, and all three will be guys to watch in late July and August. And another storyline, one that’ll tie back to Price, will be Zach Charbonnet’s return from a torn ACL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Perhaps the biggest loose contractual end across the NFL for this summer is the one that the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield have yet to tie up. Tampa has a good recent history of doing deals during camp—Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Zyon McCollum—but Mayfield has already said he wants this settled before camp. So it’ll be an interesting July as the Bucs look to get back to the top of a division they won four years in a row before losing out on a fifth in Week 18 last year.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have one of the NFL’s youngest rosters heading into camp, so it’ll be interesting to see how an exceptionally experienced staff—the head coach and all three coordinators have extensive previous experience in their roles—manages that. And the offense is intriguing, with rookie Carnell Tate arriving, Wan’Dale Robinson coming with OC Brian Daboll from New York, Elic Ayomanor coming off a big spring, and Cam Ward back for his second year. Daboll has been down this road before, maximizing the athletic potential of young quarterbacks in New York (Daniel Jones) and Buffalo (Josh Allen). We’ll see if he can do it again.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are coming back with a bit of a different approach after going for broke with veteran additions last year. Obviously, getting Jayden Daniels healthy and trying to avoid injuries will be key—and the coaches, with new OC David Blough leading the way, believe playing Daniels under center more will help. I’d also say adding Brandon Aiyuk, if he has his head on straight, would help, with Terry McLaurin and a really good line already in place.

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