TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins, Which RB 2 Suits Your Fantasy Football Team?

Former Ohio State teammates TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins came into the NFL in different Fantasy scenarios after the duo both got drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Henderson came into a backfield competition with Rhamondre Stevenson for the Patriots, while Judkins took the lead-back role for the Browns

Both Henderson and Judkins scored 12.1 FPPG in PPR leagues and head into their sophomore seasons looking to build upon successful Fantasy rookie campaigns.

TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson (RB 22, 54 ADP in PPR Leagues) saw a reserve role last season behind Stevenson, but made the most of his snaps.

The second-round pick would finish with 911 rushing yards, 221 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns, good for RB 21 in PPR leagues, ahead of his teammate Stevenson.

Henderson outsnapped Stevenson in just three out 14 games where both running backs were active as the Patriots opted for the veteran presence in the backfield.

In games without Stevenson, Henderson showcased his Fantasy ceiling. In weeks 9-11, in which Stevenson was out with injury, Henderson scored 12.7, 28.0 and 32.2 Fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Heading into his sophomore season, Henderson is slotted for an increased workload, but how much of the snapshare Henderson takes remains unclear.

Henderson still shares the backfield with Stevenson heading into next season and with Josh McDaniels remaining as play caller, Henderson may be in for more of a 50-50 split than taking the lion's share of the backfield work.

During McDaniels previous tenure with the Patriots it was typically a running-back-by-committee approach.

Fantasy managers can remember the crowded backfields of James White, Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel that McDaniels implemented for a number of years in New England.

The unclear backfield split is concerning for Henderson’s Fantasy stock as seen in his RB ranks and ADP, but every time Henderson has touched the ball so far he’s been explosive, as seen in his rookie season.

So ready for year 2 TreVeyon Henderson pic.twitter.com/jKFptfEkB6 — DomThePatsFan (@domthepatsfan) July 14, 2026

Quinshon Judkins

Judkins (RB 23, 55 ADP in PPR Leagues) entered his rookie season as the standout back for the Browns and was showcasing his Fantasy talent before an ankle injury and fractured fibula ended the rookie’s season in week 16.

Judkins was by far the workhorse for the Browns as his 230 carries beat the second closest Browns running back, Dylan Sampson, by 165 carries. The 230 carries also outworks Judkins’ former teammate Henderson by 50 carries.

While Judkins' rushing usage was encouraging to see for Fantasy managers, Judkins was limited in the passing game as the rookie finished with 26 receptions for 171 receiving yards.

The high rushing usage mixed with the low receiving output makes Judkins more of a factor in standard formats than PPR or Half-PPR leagues.

Another factor Fantasy managers have to consider before selecting Judkins is the change of head coach in Cleveland.

Kevin Stefanski, who allowed Judkins to be the Browns’ bellcow back, was fired and replaced by Todd Monken.

While Judkins would have to prove himself to a new head coach, Monken has a history of prioritizing the run during his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens as he orchestrated an offense with the third most rushing attempts last season.

Even if Judkins’ snapshare drops a bit, he should still see high rushing attempts under Monken.

The Verdict

Henderson offers a higher Fantasy ceiling, while Judkins is the safer route for Fantasy managers to take.

In PPR leagues, Henderson should get drafted ahead of Judkins, due to Henderson’s higher receiving usage out of the backfield.

In Non-PPR leagues, Judkins offers better Fantasy scoring than Henderson because of Judkins’ workhorse role and taking the lion's share of red-zone snaps.

Fantasy managers who like higher -upside players should draft Henderson, while those who want a more consistent player should go with Judkins.

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