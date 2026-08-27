Tucker Kraft Injury Update: Packers Tight End's Fantasy Football Outlook is Murky

Tucker Kraft hinted that he’ll be ready for a full workload by week 1, but there have been mixed signals regarding Kraft’s usage throughout training camp.

At a high tight-end ranking, Kraft’s availability is paramount in being able to produce in Fantasy this season.

Tucker Kraft’s Injury Update.

Kraft (TE 5, 82 ADP) said he's, “not doing the rep count stuff anymore ” as the Packers tight end gears up for the start of the season.

There was speculation earlier in training camp that Kraft would be on a rep count to start the season then be off a rep count midway through the season.

“They’re going to take into account my rep range probably until halfway through the season, and then they’re going to just pat me on the ass and send me out there and send me to the wolves.” Kraft said.

Tucker Kraft; “They’re going to take into account my rep range probably until halfway through the season, and then they’re going to just pat me on the ass and send me out there and send me to the wolves.” pic.twitter.com/5NtBqh0Cea — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 16, 2026

The recent update contradicts what Kraft said just a little over a week ago.

It’s hard for Fantasy managers to take stock into what Kraft’s usage will be early on thanks to the contradictory statements.

Luckily, the Packers recently made some acquisitions that suggest Kraft could be on a rep count.

Tucker Kraft’s Fantasy Outlook

Kraft bursted out of the gate last season, tallying 489 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in his first eight games.

Kraft was on pace for a TE 1 season before a torn ACL ended the Packers tight end season.

The 2026 season may be difficult for Kraft to recreate his breakout from last season as the Packers tight end room got more crowded.

The Packers recently signed Jonnu Smith, which creates a loaded tight-end room with Kraft and Luke Musgrave.

The acquisition of Smith signals to Fantasy managers that the Packers may not listen to Kraft and put him on a rep count.

At a high ADP and tight-end rank, the signing of Smith murkies Kraft’s usage through the season, especially in the first few weeks.

With Smith in the tight-ends room, Fantasy managers can expect Kraft to slowly build up as the season churns along, like his initial comment suggested.

Along with the signing of Smith, Kraft has to content with an array of Packers wide receivers for targets.

Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden will all be in the mix for targets alongside Kraft.

The recent signing of Smith along with a deep pass-catchers group makes Kraft a difficult investment at a high ADP, especially with the conflict statements regarding his usage early on in the season.

Kraft took the Fantasy-Football world by storm last season with a TE 1 in the work. The torn ACL affected that season and is appearing to affect Kraft’s Fantasy stock for this season.

Fantasy manager may want to look else where if they want to pick up a tight end in the 80s ADP or they could wait to see if Kraft falls into the later rounds to select the former South Dakota Stake Jackrabbit.

More Fantasy Sports on Si News