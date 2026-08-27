Jayden Reed VS Jordan Addison: Which Mid-Round Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Should be Selected?

Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are coming off shaky Fantasy seasons. Both receivers have the potential to rebound after a poor season, but one of them is in a better scenario to do so

Which of these two NFC North wide receivers has the potential to outperform their ADP?

Jayden Reed

Reed (WR 46, 104 ADP) is coming off the worst Fantasy season in his career that was riddled with injury.

In just seven apperances last season, Reed tallied 6.9 FPPG in PPR leagues.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Reed is in a crowded Green Bay Packers wide receiver room, where any of the receivers can be the main focus week-to-week.

The Packers did lose Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots this offseason, but Reed still has to contend against Christian Watson and Matthew Golden for targets.

Tight end Tucker Kraft is another Packers pass catcher who can end the week as the Packers receiving leader.

Reed’s quarterback, Jordan Love, has shown an ability to distribute the ball to all playmakers in the past, but there will always be a pass catcher who gets the short end of the stick every week.

The potential of Reed becoming the Packers main focus of their passing game is enticing at this ADP, but coming off an injury-riddle season mixed with a deep pass-catching group makes the feat hard to achieve.

Jordan Love has so many weapons this season:



🧀 RB Josh Jacobs

🧀 RB MarShawn Lloyd

🧀 WR Christian Watson

🧀 WR Jayden Reed

🧀 WR Matthew Golden

🧀 TE Tucker Kraft pic.twitter.com/AezxmjofB9 — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) August 24, 2026

Jordan Addison

Addison (WR 47, 105 ADP) is the clear WR 2 behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson, but has the potential to truly break out in Fantasy.

Addison has been a victim of the inconsistency at Vikings QB with the revolving door never bringing in stability for Addison to rely on.

In 2024, the lone season of consistent Vikings QB play in Addison’s career, Addison delivered a career season in Fantasy with 14.2 FPPG in PPR leagues with Sam Darnold under center.

Addison had the opportunity to best his 2024 season as the Vikings filled their QB position with a Fantasy provider in Kyler Murray.

With Murray wearing the green-dot helmet, Addison no longer has to worry about bottom-of-the-barrel quarterback play limiting his Fantasy potential.

Addison is set up to crack 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career thanks to Murray and with help from Jefferson.

As Jefferson draws double teams, Addison will have more one-on-one matchup. More single coverage matchups will allow Addison to increase his Fantasy production.

Finally having consistency at quarterback gives Addison the chance to breakout in Fantasy and makes the former first-round pick an intriguing prospect at his ADP.

Kyler Murray's first play in Vikings training camp is a 60 Yard TOUCHDOWN to Jordan Addison 👀 pic.twitter.com/2yGcL8OSgS — Cam (@42Cyc) July 29, 2026

The Verdict

Finally having consistent quarterback play gives Addison the edge over Reed.

Reed has too much competition to go up against in Watson, Kraft and Golden. There will be weeks when Reed is Love’s favorite target, but there will be more weeks where Reed is a Fantasy non-factor.

Being the clear Vikings WR 2 gives Addison a clear role with consistent targets. Addison’s target share may not be as high as Reed’s on certain weeks, but the consistent targets Addison will see makes him a safer option than Reed.

At this ADP, Fantasy managers should focus on Addison, who offers a safer floor and higher upside than Reed.

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