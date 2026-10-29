Commanders WR Antonio Williams Is a Sneaky Week 8 Fantasy Sleeper

The Washington Commanders are looking to bounce back in Week 8, dealing with a flurry of injuries that will shape the offense’s fantasy outlook against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both NFC East squads are struggling mightily to start the 2026 campaign, and have been drastically affected by absences from key players. For Washington, rookie wideout Antonio Williams is expected to shoulder a vastly expanded role following unfortunate injury news in the receiving corps.

Pro Bowl wideout Terry McLaurin went down with a torn patellar tendon that put an early end to his season. The star receiver led the team in receiving yards prior to his injury, and now his absence will leave Washington’s offense to look for another reliable option going forward. Williams could fit this role seamlessly, with veteran receiver Treylon Burks also in danger of missing Week 8 due to injury.

The #Commanders have now placed WR Terry McLaurin on IR. https://t.co/iuBM5lcKxe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2026

Washington brought in Williams with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, looking to pair the rookie wideout alongside their established franchise wideout in McLaurin. As the offense prepares for its first game this season without McLaurin, Williams will gear up for an expanded role that could result in a fantasy breakout performance in Week 8.

Antonio Williams Steps Into WR2 Role

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) take the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With McLaurin out for the remainder of the year, Jayden Daniels will lean on Williams and veteran wideout Stefon Diggs to anchor the passing game. Diggs has emerged as a consistent target for Daniels early in the season. He leads the team in targets, catches and touchdown receptions, tallying four scores in five games. During the previous matchup against Philadelphia, he notched 15.5 points in PPR, hauling in four of his nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles will put a lot of attention on Diggs in Week 8, which will create greater opportunities for Williams in the passing game. He’s coming off a solid three-catch, 50-yard performance prior to the Week 7 bye, and will take on far greater volume in an offense that has leaned on its passing game due to injuries in the backfield.

Matchup Against Struggling Eagles Defense Bolsters Fantasy Outlook

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his expected bump in volume, Williams presents a favorable floor with an elevated ceiling for Week 8 fantasy lineups in need of receiver help. Amid a 2-5 start, the Eagles rank just 26th in the NFL in pass defense, presenting a favorable matchup for the Commanders’ passing game coming off a 300-yard outing in Week 6.

Philadelphia has allowed 270 or more passing yards in three of their last four games, a stretch that’s seen the defense let up 400 yards of offense in every contest. The unit’s struggles elevate Williams’ ceiling for Week 8, his first game in his new WR2 role behind Diggs.

Washington’s offense has dealt with plenty of inconsistency in its own regard, but this matchup presents the unit with a favorable opportunity to rebound with a divisional win, and Williams will play an integral part to that offensive gameplan.

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