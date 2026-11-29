Fernando Mendoza will make his primetime debut agains the Cleveland Browns on this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

DFS players can utilize these strategies to maximize their lineups' potential in the AFC clash.

Michael Mayer is the Chalk to Play

Brock Bowers is unlikely to play this week, leaving a void that multiple Las Vegas Raiders can fill. Mayer is the main candidate in this matchup to make the most of Bowers potentially being out for this game.

Mayer hasn't produced much in Bowers' second injury stint as the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish finished with 3.8 and 1.4 PPR points in the last two games, but Mayer's matchup against the Browns is much favorable than the last two weeks. The Browns allow the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends with a 11.7 FPPG average, which sets Mayer up for a bounce-back performance.

On the offset chance Bowers does play, Mayer remains a strong option in the showdown slate given his snap share. Mayer is on the field anywhere from 65%-80% of the snaps this season. Mayer will have ample opportunities to see targets and produce Fantasy points. Whether Bowers is on the field or not, Mayer will have ample snaps to make a difference in Fantasy this week.

Michael Mayer would be a TE1 on a lot of teams.



Adjust his route slightly to find the hole in the zone and Cousins hits him for a big gain. pic.twitter.com/Nc6XXNGnu4 — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) October 19, 2026

Quinshon Judkins is the Browns Offensive Player to Target

The Raiders rush defense is among the worst in the league, which sets up Judkins for a productive Fantasy day. The AFC West outfit allow the most rush yards per game with a 149.5 average. The Raiders' leakiness in the run game has a direct correlation to running back having strong Fantasy performances as the Raiders allow 24.7 FPPG to opposing running backs.

Judkins should see ample rushing attempts and red-zone work against a poor Raiders rush defense.

Quinshon Judkins gives the Browns the lead with 53 seconds to go!



HOUvsCLE on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/lxgi0XZEWS — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Trust Jack Bech and Tre Tucker

Bech and Tucker are the two wide receivers to trust on the Raiders offense with Mendoza starting under center.

Bech stands out particularly as the second-year receiver is having his best games of the season with Mendoza in at QB. The sophomore receiver finished with a career-best 22.8 PPR points display last week against a strong Denver Broncos defense. Mendoza has been looking towards Bech's way in particular as Bech's 16 targets is most among all Raiders pass catchers in the past two weeks.

While Bech has established himself as a confidant for Mendoza, Tucker shouldn't get overlooked in this slate. Tucker established himself as the Raiders WR 1 this season and is always capable of high-Fantasy ceiling.

The last two weeks haven't the best in terms of Fantasy production for Tucker as the Raiders receiver finished with 1.4 and 6.0 PPR points the past two weeks, but Tucker offers upside in this matchup. Tucker finished with a team-high nine targets. As Tucker continues to familiarize himself with Mendoza, those targets will eventually lead to Fantasy points.

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