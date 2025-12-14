SI

Trevor Lawrence Joins Elite Quarterback Company With Five-TD Game vs. Jets

The Jaguars quarterback put up a career performance on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence put up quite an impressive stat line on Sunday vs. the Jets to join some elite company.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence put up quite an impressive stat line on Sunday vs. the Jets to join some elite company. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars charged into New York on Sunday and dominated the Jets.

Through three quarters, the quarterback threw four touchdowns and rushed for another. On top of that, Lawrence led the Jaguars with 51 rushing yards. He threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day in the fourth quarter, becoming just the second Jaguar to ever do so in a game.

With this impressive stat line, Lawrence became just the third NFL quarterback in the last 20 years to throw at least four touchdowns, rush at least one touchdown in and have at least 50 rushing yards in a single game, NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming reported. The other two quarterbacks? None other than Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick—two of the best, if not the best, rushing quarterbacks in recent NFL history. That’s pretty elite company for Lawrence to join.

On top of this historical stat line, Lawrence became just the third quarterback in NFL history to have all the stats mentioned above and have 250+ passing yards. Vick completed this, along with Trent Green (who did so in 2000 with the Rams), Jaguars PR shared.

Before Sunday’s game, Lawrence recorded 18 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. He went above and beyond that against the Jets to add to his season total.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL