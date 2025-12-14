Trevor Lawrence Joins Elite Quarterback Company With Five-TD Game vs. Jets
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars charged into New York on Sunday and dominated the Jets.
Through three quarters, the quarterback threw four touchdowns and rushed for another. On top of that, Lawrence led the Jaguars with 51 rushing yards. He threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day in the fourth quarter, becoming just the second Jaguar to ever do so in a game.
With this impressive stat line, Lawrence became just the third NFL quarterback in the last 20 years to throw at least four touchdowns, rush at least one touchdown in and have at least 50 rushing yards in a single game, NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming reported. The other two quarterbacks? None other than Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick—two of the best, if not the best, rushing quarterbacks in recent NFL history. That’s pretty elite company for Lawrence to join.
On top of this historical stat line, Lawrence became just the third quarterback in NFL history to have all the stats mentioned above and have 250+ passing yards. Vick completed this, along with Trent Green (who did so in 2000 with the Rams), Jaguars PR shared.
Before Sunday’s game, Lawrence recorded 18 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. He went above and beyond that against the Jets to add to his season total.