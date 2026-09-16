Week 2 Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: 49ers and Bucs D/ST Are Set to Feast

Week 2 is shaping up to be the reason why streaming D/ST is a vitale strategy, in favor drafting a defense high. Popular defenses selected early on, like the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams dropped duds in week 1 and Fantasy managers who picked them early are handcuffed to them throughout the season.

Fantasy managers who took the opposite approach and stream D/ST have enticing options in favortable matchups this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST

The young Bucs defense struggled against a powerful Cincinnatti Bengals offense, but have one of the best opponents to rebound against in the Cleveland Browns. The Browns offense was down right atrocious with Deshaun Watson under center alongside a young pass-catching group around him. Apart from a garbage-time touchdown the Browns offense was largely ineffective, while being turnover-happy in the process. Watson threw an interception and rookie KC Concepcion fumbled in the week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns offense lack of production and turnover proneness gives the Bucs defense the perfect opportunity to bounce back in week 2. The Bucs gave up 33 points to Joe Burrow and CO., but were still able to display highlight plays. Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter picked off Burrow and returned it for a touchdown, helping the Bucs defense’s Fantasy score in the process. Trotter and the rest of the Bucs defense will have more opportunities to force turnovers this Sunday against the Watson and the Browns offnese.

Josiah Trotter is having a DEBUT FOR THE AGES



Pick Six

Sack

7 Tackles



Bucs look like they found one outta @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/jdNiX3KT9A — PFF (@PFF) September 13, 2026

San Francisco 49ers D/ST

The 49ers shocked the NFL with how easily they dismantled the preseason Super Bowl favorites Los Angeles Rams in Australia. What stood out the most in the contest was the 49ers defense stifiling the Rams efficient offense, limiting the Sean McVay led group to seven points. On top of the low point total, the 49ers defense forced two turnovers, one fumble and one interception, to supplement their Fantasy score.

In week 2, the 49ers defense gets to flex their muscles against a much inferior offense than the Rams. The 49ers face off against the Miami Dolphins, who don’t have much offensive fire power outside of De’Von Achane. In their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins allowed five sacks, while throwing an interception. The 49ers defense have the perfect opponent to build upon their momentum from week 1 and should produce a healthy Fantasy score in the process.

At a 10-15% rostered percentage depending on the league, the 49ers D/ST are the perfect streamer for week 2.

49ERS DEFENSE LOOKING WELL RESTED pic.twitter.com/27u5KdTS31 — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2026

Green Bay Packers D/ST

The Packers had a disappointing week 1, allowing 29 unanswered points in a 39-22 loss to NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. The Packers defense find themselves against the New York Jets in week 2 with a chance to rebound after the poor week 1 performance.

The Jets had a productive week 1, scoring 23 points in their win over the Tennessee Titans. Despite the week 1 success, Geno Smith is still the Jets QB and has a history of being turnover prone. This gives the Packers defense, who finished with an interception and three sacks in week 1, the opportunity to pile up turnovers in week 2.

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