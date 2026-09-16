Week 2 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Quarterbacks



Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players, such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 2

Josh Allen vs. Lions (Thurs.) Lamar Jackson vs. Saints Jalen Hurts at Titans Caleb Williams vs. Vikings Jayden Daniels at Cowboys Brock Purdy vs. Giants (Mon.) Trevor Lawrence at Broncos Dak Prescott vs. Commanders Joe Burrow at Texans Jaxson Dart at Rams (Mon.)

Complete Week 2 quarterback rankings

Week 2 Start 'Em Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Brock Purdy vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy was surprisingly solid in Week 1, tossing three touchdown passes and scoring 21.1 fantasy points against what was expected to be a stout Rams defense. Next up is a much easier task against the Dolphins, who allowed a trio of touchdown passes to Kirk Cousins in their season opener. This should be another golden effort from Purdy, so get him into those lineups in which you don’t have an elite starter.

Watch the Brock Purdy run. Stay for the Brock Purdy celly 🕺



SFvsLAR on Netflix pic.twitter.com/p8RJHyJODz — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2026

Start ‘Em

Dak Prescott vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott and the Cowboys were mostly a dud last week for fantasy managers despite a plush matchup against the Giants. Still, I’d keep the faith in the veteran in what is another great matchup against the Commanders. Over his last five games against them, Prescott has scored at least 22.7 points … and he has averaged 25.9 points in those contests. The projected point total is also over 50 for this game, so expect plenty of points.

Trevor Lawrence at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): It’s time to admit this about Lawrence: He has become a must-start quarterback. He put up 26.1 points against the Browns in Week 1, and Lawrence has now scored at least 19.4 points in seven straight regular-season games dating back to last year. And in those seven games, he has averaged 27 fantasy points! The Broncos' defense was shredded by the Chiefs last week, so I’m comfortably starting Lawrence in Week 2.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): I was dead wrong about Mahomes in Week 1, as he toasted what was supposedly a solid Broncos defense for 21.7 fantasy points in a blowout win. He definitely should be in the starting lineup this week against a favorable foe in the Colts. Last week, their defense allowed the sixth-highest EPA (Expected Points Added) per pass, and Lamar Jackson racked up nearly 25 fantasy points in the Ravens' blowout win.

Jaxson Dart at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Dart, listed as a start last week, picked up right where he left off as a rookie with 26.6 fantasy points in a win over the Cowboys. He has now posted 20-plus fantasy points in each of his last three starts dating back to last year, and he’s averaging more than 20 points per game as a starter overall. The Rams defense will be more vulnerable without Myles Garrett, so I’m starting Dart with confidence in Week 2.

More Starts

Caleb Williams vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Justin Herbert vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Bo Nix vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Quarterback Streamers

Baker Mayfield at Browns (26%): Revenge game narrative; Browns defense allowed the highest EPA/Pass in Week 1.

Revenge game narrative; Browns defense allowed the highest EPA/Pass in Week 1. Tyler Shough at Ravens (13%): Potential waiver-wire add; has scored at least 21 points in three straight starts.

Potential waiver-wire add; has scored at least 21 points in three straight starts. Bryce Young at Falcons (4%): Potential waiver-wire add; has scored 31-plus points in two of last three games vs. the Falcons.

Week 2 Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Drake Maye vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye was listed as a sit last week, and he posted three interceptions and just 9.8 fantasy points. He has averaged fewer than 15 fantasy points since the 2025 postseason, and his top passing-game option, A.J. Brown, is out of action. Maye also faces a tough matchup against the Steelers in what is projected to be a low-scoring game, with the projected total hovering around 40 points. If you have a viable pivot option, I’d sit Maye again.

WOW... DRAKE MAYE THROWS HIS 3RD INT IN THE END ZONE FOR THE GAME 😳



SEAHAWKS WIN THE SEASON OPENER!



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/MoMPIKHhkY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2026

Sit ‘Em

Jordan Love at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Love is coming off a strong stat line against the Vikings, throwing for 387 yards, two touchdowns, and scoring 19.5 fantasy points. Of course, a good chunk of his success came on one play, in which Christian Watson did most of the work on an 81-yard touchdown. The Jets defense didn’t face much resistance against Cam Ward and the Titans last week, but it should put up a valiant effort in its home opener. Beware Love.

Daniel Jones at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Listed as a sit last week, Jones mustered just nine fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens. He may need some time to get back to his former self after a torn Achilles, and a bad matchup against the Chiefs makes Jones a player to bench once again. The Chiefs held Bo Nix to a meager 5.4 fantasy points last week, and it also put up a -0.43 EPA/play, the second-lowest of all the defenses in Week 1.

Jacoby Brissett vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brissett and the Cardinals took home a shocking Week 1 victory against the Chargers, but his fantasy stat line (16.5 points) was modest compared to the numbers he posted in the second half of last season. I’d keep him on the sidelines once again, as the veteran faces a brutal matchup against Seattle. Their defense held Drake Maye to fewer than 10 points last week, and it ranked 11th in EPA/play (-0.2).

Malik Willis at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Willis finished a respectable 14th in points among fantasy quarterbacks last week due in large part to his rushing chops (39 yards, TD). He was brutal as a passer, though, posting a 66.9 rating and throwing an interception. His Dolphins also have a bad road matchup this week against the 49ers, who held Matthew Stafford to dingle digits in their opener in Australia. Unless you’re in a Superflex league, I’d keep Willis out of action this week.

More Sits

Cam Ward vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Aaron Rodgers at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kirk Cousins at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)